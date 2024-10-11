Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday offered prayer at the Kaila Devi Temple on the occasion of Mahanavami and said that he has prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of people of the state.

“I took the blessings of the Maa. I prayed that there should be peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of Rajasthan and Rajasthan should become a Viksit Rajasthan,” said CM Sharma.

“Today, on the holy occasion of Mahanavami of ‘Shardiya Navratri’, the great festival of worship of all the forms of Adishakti Maa Bhagwati, I had the privilege of worshiping Maa Kaila Devi with full rituals at the pond of the lake in Bharatpur. May Mother Goddess irrigate the lives of all the people of the state with happiness, peace, prosperity, and health, and may the path of prosperity be paved with the blessings of Mother Goddess. Hail Mother Goddess!” the CM posted on social media platform X.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rajasthan CM expressed happiness over the Haryana Assembly election result and asserted that the state has rejected Congress.

Thanking the people of Haryana, the CM said that when he went to Haryana for the election campaign, he had said that the BJP would form the government for the third time because he saw the enthusiasm of the workers there. The people of Haryana want to take the state forward. Haryana rejected Congress.

In the coming times, the BJP will win in the entire country, and for the fourth time, we will form the government at the Centre with a big majority.

BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats, according to Election Commission data issued on Tuesday.

