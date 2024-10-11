Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Crashes Into Goods Train Near Chennai, 19 Injured

A train crash at Kavaraipettai station in Tamil Nadu happened when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bhagmati Express collided with a stopped goods train. Nineteen passengers were injured, and train services are now disrupted.

Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Crashes Into Goods Train Near Chennai, 19 Injured

A serious incident occurred on Friday at Kavaraipettai railway station in Tamil Nadu when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bhagmati Express collided with the rear of a parked goods train. The impact led to a fire breaking out in two coaches and caused at least 13 coaches to derail.

At least 19 passengers sustained injuries, with three suffering fractures and 16 reporting minor injuries. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities.

According to authorities, six coaches from the engine derailed, and the fire ignited quickly following the crash. Tamil Nadu Minister S. M. Nasar confirmed that all injured individuals have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Rescue Operations Underway

Tiruvallur District Collector T. Prabhushankar stated that rescue operations were promptly initiated due to the close proximity of emergency teams to the railway station.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, stated, “We have received reports regarding the accident involving the 12578 Bagmati Express, which operates between Mysuru and Darbhanga. Relief and rescue operations commenced promptly, and all passengers have been safely evacuated from the train. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities, and no serious injuries have been reported. The railways are making special arrangements to transport all passengers to their intended destinations. Throughout this process, the railways will ensure the safety and provision of food for the passengers.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the train crew felt a sudden jolt on the track, causing the express train to shift onto a loop line and collide with the stationary goods train. The passenger train was reportedly traveling at a speed of 109 km/h when the incident occurred.

Footage from the scene shows flames erupting from one of the coaches as bystanders worked to assist trapped passengers.

Emergency Response

In response to the emergency, the Southern Railway‘s Chennai Division has provided helpline numbers: 044-25354151 and 044-24354995.

Medical personnel, ambulances, and relief teams have been dispatched to the area, and most passengers have been rescued, with the injured receiving necessary medical care.

Train services along the route have been disrupted, and efforts are ongoing to arrange alternative transportation for affected passengers.

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

