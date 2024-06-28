NEET Paper Leak Scam: Opposition Demands Parliamentary Discussion On NEET Amidst Controversies

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, along with other opposition figures, insisted on a parliamentary discussion regarding the NEET issue. Gandhi stressed the need to address youth concerns respectfully and urged the Prime Minister to actively engage in the dialogue.

Today’s session in the Lok Sabha was disrupted as opposition leaders, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, pushed for a debate on the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) issue amidst recent controversies surrounding the examination.

  • Parliamentary Turmoil: The Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar from the opposition benches as Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues demanded an immediate discussion on the NEET controversy. Speaker Om Birla, however, prioritized the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, leading to an adjournment until noon amid the ongoing debate.
  • Opposition Stand: Rahul Gandhi reiterated the opposition’s unified stance on discussing NEET, aiming to demonstrate solidarity with student grievances. The opposition highlighted the imperative of holding accountable those responsible for alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC-NET exams.

    • Criminal Inquiry: Following protests triggered by the unprecedented perfect scores of 67 candidates out of 720 in the NEET (UG) 2024 exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a criminal investigation into reported irregularities across several states.
    • Government Response: In response to the outcry, the Ministry of Education has established a high-level committee tasked with proposing reforms to enhance exam integrity, strengthen data security protocols, and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The opposition’s demand for parliamentary debate underscores their urgency in addressing issues affecting students and ensuring transparency in competitive examinations.