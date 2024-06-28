NEET Paper Leak Scam: Opposition Demands Parliamentary Discussion On NEET Amidst Controversies

Today’s session in the Lok Sabha was disrupted as opposition leaders, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, pushed for a debate on the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) issue amidst recent controversies surrounding the examination.
#WATCH | Lok Sabha adjourned til 12 noon. LoP Rahul Gandhi raised NEET issue and demanded, along wth Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address be taken up first.
LoP says, “…We wanted to… pic.twitter.com/p63AOqGOuN
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
#WATCH | On a portion of the canopy collapsed at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, “Just like what the condition has been of ‘Modi Empire’, Terminal-1 has collapsed like that only. For 10 years it was under their upkeeping, despite that it couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/tewrqLCAH2
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET issue along with Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. pic.twitter.com/6qyxbR4SJY
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024
The opposition’s demand for parliamentary debate underscores their urgency in addressing issues affecting students and ensuring transparency in competitive examinations.