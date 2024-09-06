PM Modi Announces Financial Aid Rs. 2 Lakhs For Hathras Accident Victims

Expressing grief over the Hathras road accident that claimed 12 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced in a post on X.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, PM Modi stated that both the local administration and state government are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

“The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way,” added the PMO post.

General Secretary of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi, also offered condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the state government for providing proper assistance to the affected families.

“The news of the death of a large number of people in the horrific road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the state government that the victims should get immediate treatment and the affected families should be given adequate compensation,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Confirming the incident, Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that 12 people died and 16 were injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a loader vehicle in Hathras.

Hathras DM, Ashish Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said, “It was a collision between a roadways bus and a loader vehicle. The accident happened due to the overtaking. We have been informed about 12 deaths in the incidents. This incident happened on a highway. 16 injured people have been brought here, out of which 4 have been referred”.

(With ANI Inputs)