PM Modi Thanks Poland For Assistance In Ukraine Crisis, Emphasizes Peaceful Resolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to Poland for its crucial role in rescuing stranded Indian students during the Ukraine-Russian conflict in 2022. Addressing an audience in Warsaw, PM Modi acknowledged the significant help extended by Poland and emphasized that the people of India will always remember this support.

“I want to thank the government and the people of Poland for this. People of India can never forget the help you provided in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict in 2022,” PM Modi said in his address.

He also extended his appreciation to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for the warm reception. “I want to thank PM Tusk for giving me a warm welcome in the beautiful city of Warsaw. You have been a friend of India for a long time, and you have greatly contributed to strengthening the relationship between India and Poland,” he added.

On global conflicts, including those in Ukraine and West Asia, PM Modi expressed deep concern. “India firmly believes that no problem can be resolved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis is a significant challenge for humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability,” he stated.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Poland on Wednesday, is on an official visit marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. His visit also celebrates 70 years of official bilateral relations between India and Poland. Following his visit to Poland, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23 for high-level meetings.

