Reserve Bank Of India Releases May 2024 Bank Holiday Calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled the list of bank holidays for the upcoming month of May. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will observe closures on a total of 14 days throughout the month. These closures encompass public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Additionally, in states celebrating specific festivals, banks will remain closed only in those particular regions.

Categories of Holidays:

The list of bank holidays, meticulously prepared by the RBI for each month, falls under three distinct categories:

1. Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday

2. Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday

3. Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Highlights of May 2024 Holidays:

Here is a detailed breakdown of the national and regional holidays for May 2024:

– May 1 (Wednesday): Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

– Banks will be closed in multiple cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and more.

– May 5 (Sunday): Weekend

– Banks closed nationwide.

– May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

– Banks to remain closed in specific locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Raipur.

– May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

– Banks closed in Kolkata.

– May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

– Banks closed in Bengaluru.

– May 12 (Sunday): Weekend

– Banks closed nationwide.

– 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

– Banks will be closed in Srinagar.

– May 16 (Thursday): State Day

– Banks closed in Gangtok.

– May 19 (Sunday): Weekend

– Banks closed nationwide.

– May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

– Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow.

– May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima

– Banks will be shut in various cities including Agartala, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and more.

– May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024

– Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar.

– May 26 (Sunday): Weekend

– Banks closed nationwide.

Note to the Public:

It is advisable to plan banking activities accordingly, considering the scheduled closures. However, it’s important to note that services like online banking and UPI will remain unaffected during these holidays, despite physical branch closures.