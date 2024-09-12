Home
Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Three people have died in a private hospital in Odisha’s Bargarh due to Scrub Typhus infection, informed Odisha Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra.

Dr Nilakantha Mishra stated that he had instructed Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Bargarh to send a team to the affected areas to find out the further details.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Mishra said, “We got information that 3 people died in a private hospital in Baragarh district. I talked to CDMO Baragarh. CDMO Baragarah sent a team to the hospital to find out the test reports and other possible cases in the area.”

He further stated that the team needs to verify all the clinical reports. “We have to verify test findings and all the clinical reports because without confirmed tests we cannot say anything,” Dr Mishra stated.

Dr Mishra noted that he had sent a team from Bhubaneswar to check reason behind the deaths.

“I have sent a team from Bhubaneswar to check whether the deaths are from Scrub Typhus or not,” Dr Mishra said.
He further asserted that the Scrub Typhus is a treatable disease, adding that the early detection and treatment will definitely cure the patients.

“I will request the general public that if you get fever and tick bite, report to the nearest hospital so that you can take medications and the disease further does not spread,” Odisha Public Health Director said.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

