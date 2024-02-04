Vipassana is path of self-transformation via self-observation according to PM Modi

Highlighting the importance of Vipassana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Vipassana is the path of “self-transformation through self-observation.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the belief that, despite Vipassana’s great relevance when it was first introduced thousands of years ago, its relevance today is even greater because it can help address the world’s current problems. Speaking via video conference at the centennial celebrations of Acharya S N Goenka, the Prime Minister stated that over 80 nations have embraced and recognized the value of meditation as a result of Guruji’s work.

“Acharya Shri Goenka once again gave a global identity to Vipassana. Today India is giving new expansion to that resolution with full strength”, the Prime Minister said as he recalled the support of more than 190 countries to India’s proposal of celebrating International Yoga Day in the United Nations, thereby making it a part of life globally.

Even though it was India’s ancestors who researched the processes of Vipassana yoga, the Prime Minister pointed out the irony where the next generations forgot its importance.

“Vipassana, Meditation, Dharana, are often considered only as matters of renunciation and people but its role was forgotten”, he added and praised eminent personalities like Acharya Goenka for their leadership.

Quoting Guru ji the Prime Minister remarked, “A healthy life is a big responsibility of all of us towards ourselves”.

Emphasizing the advantages of Vipassana, he said that in these difficult times, when young people are increasingly stressed out because of work-life balance, popular culture, and other factors, practicing Vipassana has become even more crucial. He underlined that Vipassana is a solution not only for them but also for the people in nuclear and micro families who have aging parents who continue to be very stressed out. Additionally, he exhorted everyone to link these initiatives with senior citizens.