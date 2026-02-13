Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch In India, After 37 Years, ‘Ring of Fire’ Set to Transform THIS Zodiac Sign In Love, Money, and Wealth

Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Zodiac Sign

The solar eclipse on February 17 will take place in the Dhanishta constellation within Aquarius. At the time of the eclipse, the Sun will be positioned in Aquarius and will move into the fourth quarter of Dhanishta. During this celestial event, Rahu, Mercury, Venus and the Moon will also align in Aquarius alongside the Sun. Astrologically, the conjunction of Rahu and the Sun in Aquarius will create the eclipse formation — a combination traditionally viewed as inauspicious.