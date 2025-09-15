From Bhutan To Myanmar: Top 7 Asian Countries With Weakest Militaries

Several Asian Countries have relatively weaker militaries due to small populations, low budget, outdated equipment, and geographic limitations. Nations like Bhutan, Nepal, Laos, and Tajikistan prioritize diplomacy over buildup, while Cambodia and Myanmar face internal challenges and limited modernization. Mongolia struggles with its vast land area and low population, restricting defense expansion. These countries rank lower in global indices like Global Firepower and Asia Power Index compared to regional powers such as China, India, and Japan. Despite their weakness, many rely on alliances and peaceful strategies to maintain stability within their regions.