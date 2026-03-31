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Home > Regionals News > Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

A shocking incident has come to light from Vasai, where a 57-year-old man allegedly tried to kill a 4-year-old boy over a minor issue. The child had climbed into the man’s parked rickshaw while playing, which reproducibly angered him.

57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw in Vasai. Photo: AI Generated
57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw in Vasai. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 15:41:22 IST

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Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

A shocking incident has come to light from Vasai, where a 57-year-old man allegedly tried to kill a 4-year-old boy over a minor issue. The child had climbed into the man’s parked rickshaw while playing, which reproducibly angered him. 

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly smashed the boy’s head inside the rickshaw, threw him onto the cement floor, and even attacked the child’s grandmother when she tried to save him. 

Why 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy? 

The incident happened at Anupam Ghar Complex on Monday evening around 7:30 on. According to police, the child was playing with other kids in the society when they climbed into a rickshaw owned by the accused, Sandeep Pandurang Pawar. 

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Seeing this, the man got angry and asked the other children to get down. However, he allegedly grabbed the complainant’s grandson and hit his head hard against the iron bar of the rickshaw. He then lifted the child by his legs, threw him into the air, and slammed him onto the cement floor. 

The attack didn’t stop there. He reportedly dragged the child towards the staircase and again hit his head against a wall, in what police believe was an attempt to kill him. 

57-Year-Old Man Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

Hearing the child’s screams, his grandmother rushed to save him. However, the accused allegedly kicked her in the stomach and chest, knocking her to the ground. He also threatened to kill the child, which created panic in the area. A local resident, Deepesh Thackeray, stepped in and managed to rescue the child. 

The injured boy was first taken to a nearby hospital, but as his condition worsened and he started vomiting blood, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road. He is currently receiving treatment.

Vasai Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 109(1) for attempt to murder, along with other sections and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. 

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Police Inspector Masal.

Also Read: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Welcomes Baby Boy, Says He Has Been Reborn In Their Home As His Nephew | WATCH 

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Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

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Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

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Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue
Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue
Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue
Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

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