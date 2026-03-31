Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Welcomes Baby Boy, Says He Has Been Reborn In Their Home As His Nephew | WATCH

The murder case of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in June 2025, has returned to the spotlight. His family now claims a newborn baby boy born in the same household is his reincarnation.

The child, born to Raja’s elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, on Sunday, has been named “Raja” by the family.

Matching Time And Date Strengthens Belief

The family points to an unusual coincidence to support their belief. According to them, Raja was killed around 2:40 pm on an Ekadashi day, and the baby was born at nearly the same time, around 2:42 pm, also on Ekadashi. Raja’s younger brother, Vipin, said the timing feels too precise to ignore, adding that the family sees it as a sign rather than a coincidence. They also claim the newborn’s horoscope matches that of Raja.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his family are celebrating the arrival of a precious baby boy, but for them, this is more than just a birth it’s a homecoming.#RajaRaghuvanshi #NewsX #FamilyFirst #Heartwarming #Rebirth pic.twitter.com/8tuMK69BSd — NewsX World (@NewsX) March 31, 2026

Emotional Closure For The Family

Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said the baby resembles her son as an infant and responds when the name “Raja” is called, which has deepened their belief. The family also recalled remarks from a priest during the thirteenth-day rituals, who suggested that a soul unable to complete its cycle after an unnatural death could return within the same family.

Grief Turns Into Celebration At Home

The newborn was brought into the same room once decorated for Raja’s wedding. The family said the space, which had been left untouched after his death, came alive again with celebrations. Relatives gathered, turning the moment into a mix of emotions, where grief still lingers but is now accompanied by a sense of comfort and renewed hope.

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