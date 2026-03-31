Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

In a significant political development that has sent ripples through the sporting and political corridors of West Bengal, Olympic medalist and tennis icon Leander Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 31, 2026.
A recent media graduate, Bhumi Vashisht is currently making a significant contribution as a committed content writer. She brings new ideas to the media sector and is an expert at creating strategic content and captivating tales, having working in the field from past four months.