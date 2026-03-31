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Home > India News > Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

leander paes Joins BJP
leander paes Joins BJP

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 13:23:16 IST

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Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

In a significant political development that has sent ripples through the sporting and political corridors of West Bengal, Olympic medalist and tennis icon Leander Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 31, 2026.

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Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

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Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

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Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics
Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics
Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics
Tennis legend Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Marking His entry Into Active Politics

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