Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Stars Bring Glamour And Star Power To The Political Stage

The elections to the Bihar Assembly in 2025 have turned into a star-studded event with the topmost political parties utilizing the vast attraction of the Bhojpuri and regional entertainment industries. The strategic entry of celebrities from the film and music industry is not only adding a lot of glamor but also presenting a new aspect to the already existing caste-based political scenarios of the state.

The most visible among the newcomers are superstars like Khesari Lal Yadav for the RJD and the famous folk singer Maithili Thakur for the BJP. Their contest in the crucial electoral districts of Chhapra and Alinagar, along with actors like Ritesh Pandey and veteran politician-singers like Vinay Bihari, is a strategy by the parties to directly engage the youth and reinforce regional cultural pride. This trend reflects the growing importance of celebrity power in making the electoral battle a high-stakes mix of charisma, political strategy, and mass appeal.