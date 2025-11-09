Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Stars Bring Glamour And Star Power To The Political Stage
The elections to the Bihar Assembly in 2025 have turned into a star-studded event with the topmost political parties utilizing the vast attraction of the Bhojpuri and regional entertainment industries. The strategic entry of celebrities from the film and music industry is not only adding a lot of glamor but also presenting a new aspect to the already existing caste-based political scenarios of the state.
The most visible among the newcomers are superstars like Khesari Lal Yadav for the RJD and the famous folk singer Maithili Thakur for the BJP. Their contest in the crucial electoral districts of Chhapra and Alinagar, along with actors like Ritesh Pandey and veteran politician-singers like Vinay Bihari, is a strategy by the parties to directly engage the youth and reinforce regional cultural pride. This trend reflects the growing importance of celebrity power in making the electoral battle a high-stakes mix of charisma, political strategy, and mass appeal.
Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD, Chhapra)
A massive Bhojpuri superstar and singer, he is the RJD's high-profile political debutant aiming to bring development to his home district.
Maithili Thakur (BJP, Alinagar)
A revered Maithili folk singer and cultural ambassador, she is the BJP's youngest candidate banking on local pride and youth connection.
Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj, Kargahar)
A popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, he is contesting for Prashant Kishor’s fledgling Jan Suraaj Party.
Vinay Bihari (BJP, Lauriya)
A well-established Bhojpuri singer, lyricist, and sitting MLA, he is seeking re-election from the Lauriya constituency.
Shyam Kishore Chaudhary (Janshakti Janata Dal, Sugauli)
A personality from the Bhojpuri film industry, he is the candidate for the Janshakti Janata Dal from the Sugauli constituency. He is contesting in East Champaran, attempting to leverage his industry background into political support