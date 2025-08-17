Hot Gym Looks Of Bollywood Actresses: Combining Fitness With Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor gym look
Janhvi is wearing a green crop top with matching shorts. Her style is fresh and sporty. Her look is a perfect balance of chic and comfort, ideal for summer workouts.
Sara Ali Khan gym look
Sara is wearing a cyan blue sports bra paired with leaf-design blue shorts. Her style is playful and trendy. Her look is eye catching that combines a fun summer color with functionality.
Kriti Sanon gym look
Kriti is wearing a grey sports bra with dark grey leggings. Her style is sleek, focusing on simplicity. It is perfect for low-key gym sessions.
Ananya Pandey gym look
Her outfit is a lavender co-ord set with a sports bra and matching leggings. The pastel tones make it look trendy and youthful. Her gym look is instagram-ready.
Nora Fatehi gym look
Nora wore a cyan blue sports bra with sexy back cuts and matching leggings. The look was completed with white shoes. Her vibe is eye catching and perfect for showing off her toned physique.
Deepika Padukone gym look
Deepika wore a pink crop top with black leggings and black shoes. Her outfit has a feminine touch while staying sporty. Her look emphasizes fitness with style.
Anushka Sharma gym look
Anushka is wearing a Puma gym set. Her style is completely sporty and ensembles brand coordination. Her vibe is energetic and professional, perfect for high-intensity workouts.
