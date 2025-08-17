LIVE TV
  Hot Gym Looks Of Bollywood Actresses: Combining Fitness With Fashion

Hot Gym Looks Of Bollywood Actresses: Combining Fitness With Fashion

From shorts to crop tops, gym looks of Bollywood actresses have always left the fans stunned. These outfits combine comfort with trendy fashion. Here is a list of gym outfit looks of 7 Bollywood actresses that give body positivity and motivation to the fans!
By: Last Updated: August 17, 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
1/8

Janhvi Kapoor gym look

Janhvi is wearing a green crop top with matching shorts. Her style is fresh and sporty. Her look is a perfect balance of chic and comfort, ideal for summer workouts.

2/8

Sara Ali Khan gym look

Sara is wearing a cyan blue sports bra paired with leaf-design blue shorts. Her style is playful and trendy. Her look is eye catching that combines a fun summer color with functionality.

3/8

Kriti Sanon gym look

Kriti is wearing a grey sports bra with dark grey leggings. Her style is sleek, focusing on simplicity. It is perfect for low-key gym sessions.

4/8

Ananya Pandey gym look

Her outfit is a lavender co-ord set with a sports bra and matching leggings. The pastel tones make it look trendy and youthful. Her gym look is instagram-ready.

5/8

Nora Fatehi gym look

Nora wore a cyan blue sports bra with sexy back cuts and matching leggings. The look was completed with white shoes. Her vibe is eye catching and perfect for showing off her toned physique.

6/8

Deepika Padukone gym look

Deepika wore a pink crop top with black leggings and black shoes. Her outfit has a feminine touch while staying sporty. Her look emphasizes fitness with style.

7/8

Anushka Sharma gym look

Anushka is wearing a Puma gym set. Her style is completely sporty and ensembles brand coordination. Her vibe is energetic and professional, perfect for high-intensity workouts.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

