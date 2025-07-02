Discover the 8 Largest Lakes in the World by Area – From the Caspian Sea to Great Bear Lake

- Home>
Explore the world’s eight largest lakes by surface area, spanning continents and offering breathtaking natural beauty. From the vast Caspian Sea to North America’s Great Lakes and Africa’s Lake Victoria, each of these water bodies holds ecological, geographical, and cultural significance.
Caspian Sea: Located between Europe and Asia.
389,000 km2 (150,000 sq mi) - Although called a sea, the Caspian Sea is the world's largest enclosed inland body of water. It lies between Europe and Asia and is bordered by five countries including Russia and Iran.
Lake Superior: Located on the border between Canada and the United States.
82,100 km² (31,700 sq mi) - The largest freshwater lake by surface area, Lake Superior straddles the border between Canada and the United States. It's part of North America’s Great Lakes system.
Lake Victoria: Located in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
59,940 km2 (23,140 sq mi ) - Africa’s largest lake by area, Lake Victoria is shared by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. It’s a vital resource for fishing, transport, and hydroelectric power in East Africa.
Lake Huron: Located on the border between Canada and the United States.
59,590 km² (23,000 sq mi) - Also one of the Great Lakes, Lake Huron lies between the U.S. state of Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario. It features the world’s largest freshwater island—Manitoulin.
Lake Michigan: Located entirely within the United States.
58,030 km2 (22,410 sq mi) - The only Great Lake located entirely within the United States, Lake Michigan borders four states. It's known for its beautiful shorelines and bustling port cities.
Lake Tanganyika: Located in Burundi, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zambia.
32,900 km² (12,700 sq mi) - One of the deepest and oldest lakes in the world, Lake Tanganyika spans four countries in Central Africa. It’s known for its clear waters and unique biodiversity.
Lake Baikal: Located in Russia.
31,722 km² (12, 248 sq mi) - Located in Siberia, Russia, Lake Baikal is the world’s deepest and oldest freshwater lake. It contains about 20% of the Earth's unfrozen fresh water.
Great Bear Lake: Located in Canada.
31,153 km² (12,028 sq mi) - Canada’s largest lake entirely within its borders, Great Bear Lake lies in the Northwest Territories. It's remote, pristine, and an important part of Indigenous culture and ecology.