  • Dostana 2: Miss India Sini Shetty Steps In as Female Lead Replacing Pratibha Ranta

The much delayed Dostana 2 is finally back on track with a completely new star cast. Former beauty queen Sini Shetty is set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Lakshya and Vikrant Massey, giving the franchise a fresh and youthful reboot.

Sini Shetty Joins Dostana 2
Sini Shetty Joins Dostana 2

Miss India Sini Shetty roped in as the female lead. Bollywood debut with Dharma’s popular franchise. Brings a fresh pairing with Lakshya & Vikrant Massey. Makers aiming for a stylish modern rom-com comeback.

New Lead Pair Finalised
New Lead Pair Finalised

Lakshya continues from the earlier version. Vikrant Massey steps in as the parallel male lead. Completely new on screen dynamic. Focus on chemistry and contemporary storytelling.

Pratibha Ranta Replaced
Pratibha Ranta Replaced

Sini reportedly replaces Pratibha Ranta. Team wanted a fresh face for the female role. Debut launchpad within a big banner film.

Who Is Sini Shetty?
Who Is Sini Shetty?

Sini Shetty is an Indian model and beauty queen who won the prestigious Femina Miss India World title in 2022. She later represented the country at Miss World 2023 on the global stage. Raised in Mumbai with strong roots in Karnataka, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from SK Somaiya College. Apart from her academic achievements, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and performed her Arangetram at just 14, showcasing her deep connection to classical arts.

Backed by Dharma’s Digital Arm
Backed by Dharma’s Digital Arm

Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment. Planned as a youthful romantic entertainer. Mix of humour, fashion and friendship theme. Designed for a new age audience.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information and media reports. Details may change with official confirmations from the concerned individuals or production houses.

