Dostana 2: Miss India Sini Shetty Steps In as Female Lead Replacing Pratibha Ranta

Who Is Sini Shetty?

Sini Shetty is an Indian model and beauty queen who won the prestigious Femina Miss India World title in 2022. She later represented the country at Miss World 2023 on the global stage. Raised in Mumbai with strong roots in Karnataka, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from SK Somaiya College. Apart from her academic achievements, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and performed her Arangetram at just 14, showcasing her deep connection to classical arts.