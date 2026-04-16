‘A Little Breathing Room..’: Trump Announces Historic Israel-Lebanon Talks On Friday; Marking First High-Level Engagement In Over Three Decades

Israel and Lebanon will have “historic” discussions, according to US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday. This will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries in more than thirty years. Despite a ceasefire imposed to end the fighting in West Asia, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the action is intended to calm long-standing tensions between the two nations amid hostilities between the two sides, particularly between the Israeli military and Hezbollah. attempting to create some breathing room between Lebanon and Israel. The two presidents haven’t communicated in about 34 years. Tomorrow is when it will take place. “Nice!” he wrote in his post.

Trump Announces Historic Israel-Lebanon Talks On Friday

In an area where tensions and sporadic fighting between Israel and Lebanon have increased, the declaration suggests a possible diplomatic breakthrough. The United States held its first high-level meeting with Israel and Lebanon since 1993 earlier on Tuesday. According to a statement from the US Department of State, the discussions centred on initiating direct talks, and all parties expressed a desire to advance toward a ceasefire, security cooperation, and a more comprehensive settlement framework. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, counsellor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson, Israel’s ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanon’s ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad all attended the meeting. The United States expressed support for further communication between the two nations and hailed the meeting as a historic milestone. Additionally, it supported the goals of the Lebanese government to limit outside influence and reinstate the monopoly of force. Washington reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against ongoing Hezbollah assaults while expressing hope that the negotiations will go beyond the parameters of the 2024 agreement and open the door to a genuine peace agreement.

Marking First High-Level Engagement In Over Three Decades

According to the statement, the US affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track. The United States underscored that these negotiations have the potential to unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery for Lebanon and expand investment opportunities for both countries. Israel reiterated its position on disarming all non-state armed groups and dismantling terror infrastructure in Lebanon. It also expressed commitment to working with the Lebanese government to ensure long-term security for the people of both nations.

The statement also stated that Israel reaffirmed its willingness to hold direct talks with the goal of settling all remaining disputes and establishing a lasting peace that would promote stability and development in the region. While calling for a ceasefire and practical steps to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that the country continues to face as a result of the ongoing conflict, Lebanon reiterated the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024, emphasising the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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