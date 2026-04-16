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Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

A shocking twist in the Amravati viral MMS scandal suggests the accused made a 'bet' over who could attract more girls.

Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 16, 2026 09:36:27 IST

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Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

Shocking sexual abuse and blackmail incident in Amravati has emerged, which is allegedly revealed as a result of a tussle between two key suspects, Ayan Ahmed and Uzer Khan. According to investigators, the alleged criminal activities would not have been brought to light without the argument between the two which ended up uncovering just how far the operation went. 

Amravati Viral MMS: What Was The ‘Bet’?

The two, according to sources, had first made a disturbing bet, as to who could get more girls, and then it got into the recording of intimate encounters and allegedly uploading them to the Internet, according to TOI Report. This reportedly got even worse when one of them, due to a dispute over money, leaked the content. According to police sources, what at first seemed to be one leaked video, turned out to be much more serious, with at least 18 explicit videos and dozens of objectionable photographs. These were the materials which were apparently employed to exploit and blackmail victims.

Amravati Viral MMS: Ayan Ahmed Prime Accused

One of the local political leaders who knew Ahmed said he had previously confronted him when he heard of viral videos, but was ignorant of the extent of the problem. Ahmed allegedly apologized at the time, and downplayed the issue, saying that the situation was under control. But as the investigation continued, the behavior turned out to be a pattern of abuse and not an isolated case, according to TOI report.

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Amravati Viral MMS: Who Is Ayan Ahmed?

The police are currently investigating the history of the suspect, which might have connections to illicit betting practices, and this could have been the cause of the sudden influx of cash. Ahmed, a college student in Achalpur was reportedly seen spending a lot though his family has a modest background. The investigators believe that the victims were contacted via social media and attacked when they were studying at colleges or coaching institutes in the area.

Amravati Viral MMS

The digital evidence and communication trails are being investigated by the police in order to establish the method by which the victims were contacted and the possibility of involvement of other people. The case has brought into the limelight some pertinent questions of online exploitation and technology abuse and there is still vigilance among the authorities to ensure that all victims are found and the culprits punished.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

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Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?
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