CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Anytime Soon At cbse.nic.in: Check Expected Date, How to Check, And Key Details

CBSE Class 12 Results Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of April. April 30 is most likely to be the announcement date as per the latest updates. From then onwards, students can check their provisional scorecards online as well as the various offline and digital modes. The board has already completed the evaluation process through an on-screen marking system, which has helped in speeding up the result declaration process and ensuring accuracy. A total of over 18 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted from February 17 to April 10.

When will the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be announced

CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be declared on 30th April 2026. Although the board has not announced any official statement yet, results are usually declared a few weeks after the evaluation process is complete.

In recent years, the board has improved its checking system, and results are being declared much earlier than what the usual timelines are. Students are advised to regularly check on official websites for any updates.

CBSE Class 12 Results Out: How to check CBSE Class 12 result

Students can check their results through official websites such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To retrieve the result, students must have certain credentials, such as roll number and school number.

After logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen in the form of subject-wise marks, grades, and overall result status. Students should download and print a copy of the provisional mark sheet for immediate use.

How to check CBSE result via DigiLocker and UMANG

Besides the websites, CBSE has also made it accessible in DigiLocker and UMANG. On DigiLocker, one should log in and, if necessary, sync the Aadhaar details, and then you can download your digital marksheet through the Pull Partner documents option, which contains subject-wise scores, total marks and result status.

Similar to that, on the UMANG app, you can also check the result by logging in from the education services section. These are very handy when the official sites are swamped with traffic.

Can students check CBSE Class 12 result through SMS or IVRS

CBSE has also provided methods to check the result offline. The students can check their results by sending an SMS in a prescribed format to 7738299899, which includes roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number.

The results can also be checked through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) by dialling the number 24300699 with the area code. The charge will be 30 paisa per minute per roll number.

What details will be mentioned in the CBSE marksheet

The CBSE Class 12 results will contain the following important details: Student name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject (theory and practical), grades, total marks and qualifying.

The students must verify all the information after downloading the scorecard and report any errors immediately to the school authorities.

What happens after CBSE Class 12 result 2026

The online marks are provisional, and the original mark sheets will be issued late through the respective schools. The official documents are needed for admission to the college and other formalities. Students who have failed to clear any one of the subjects in their exams will be allowed to appear for compartment exams, which will take place in July 2026.

The results will be declared in August. CBSE will still follow its trend of not publishing a toppers’ list and emphasise the overall performance of students and relieve them of academic pressure.

Also Read: [OUT] CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App: Direct Link To Scorecard Here