[OUT] CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Check Scorecard, Roll Number on DigiLocker, UMANG App

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Board Examination Results 2026 (Session 1), which has brought immense relief to more than 25 lakh students throughout the country. Students who have appeared for the exam can check out their results on official websites like cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The result has been released online, and the direct link to view scorecards has been activated.

The students can check out their result by following the steps below:

Go to the official website, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link

Enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Submit to view the result

Download and save the marksheet

Students should keep the admit card handy to prevent any delay during the result checking process.

What details are required to check CBSE 10th Result 2026

The following information is required to log in and check out the result: Roll number School number. Admit card ID Date of birth Security PIN: The students will need these details to download the digital marksheet.

What other options are available to check CBSE results 2026

Apart from the official websites, students can also check out their results through alternative platforms like: DigiLocker UMANG app SMS services IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) These channels become handy in case of high traffic on the official websites.

Why is DigiLocker relevant for CBSE Result 2026

Students can download their digital marksheet and certificates instantaneously from DigiLocker after the result declaration.

DigiLocker documents are verified and can be used for admission and other official purposes. Linked accounts with DigiLocker and a security pin can instantly access results without waiting for physical documents.

When is CBSE Class 10 conducted in 2026

The Board examinations of CBSE Class 10 were conducted from 17 February to 11 March 2026. The exams were held in a single shift across the centres with around 25 lakh candidates appearing.

The early announcement of results is an indication of a smooth and efficient evaluation process by the board.

What should students do after checking CBSE Class 10 Result

Students should first download the marksheet and check all their details, including subject, marks and personal details. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the school officials.

If found, they can apply for re-evaluation. Students can also plan for their next steps, such as choice of stream for Class 11.

What are the next steps after CBSE Result 2026

The CBSE will conduct improvement exams for students who want to improve their scores.

This is a good opportunity for students to improve their performance without wasting a year. The announcement of CBSE Class 10 results is a major milestone for students as they move to higher secondary.

With various platforms to access results, the board has made sure that there are no delays for any candidate.

Also Read: MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Direct Link and Steps to Check Class 10, 12 Scores