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Home > Sports News > RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli delivered a composed innings to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash on Wednesday. Watching from the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was Anushka Sharma, cheering for her husband.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 16, 2026 10:14:19 IST

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 49 against Lucknow Super Giants the side registered another win in the IPL 2026. Kohli played one in the air but was caught in the deep while he was batting at 49. Now, the reaction of Anushka Sharma who was watching the game from the stands has gone viral on social media. 

Virat Kohli acknowledged that while he is still regaining full fitness after a knee niggle and a brief illness, he was satisfied with his improved rhythm and intent at the crease during his innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday night in Bengaluru.

He highlighted the challenge of a slowing pitch, which required adjustment, and admitted that although he contributed well, he would have ideally liked to remain unbeaten and guide the team home himself.

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Kohli’s fluent knock, complemented by handy cameos from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, guided RCB to a commanding five-wicket win over LSG in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru, propelling them to the top of the points table with a dominant performance.

“Much better than the last game. I’m still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore in the last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably, and I just wanted to keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well,” Kohli said after the match against LSG.

Kohli explained that the pitch was slower and drier than usual due to the intense heat and lack of grass, making it different from the typically tacky surfaces at the venue.

He said the team planned to capitalise early by attacking in the power play and putting the opposition under pressure. Kohli expressed satisfaction with his approach, noting that his aggressive start helped give the team an early advantage.

“It was slower than normal. There was not enough grass on it. The last 3-4 days have been very, very hot. It’s been very dry as well. So, we thought it was going to be a dry, slow wicket rather than one of those bare ones that are tacky when we play in Chinnaswamy. So, it was different, and hence the idea was to push the game away from the opposition and take the game away from them in the first five-six overs. And for those reasons, the powerplay batting was important, and hence I say that I was happy with my approach today. I was able to put the team in front early on,” he concluded.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Undermined And Insulted’ — CSK File Complaint With BCCI Over ‘Dosa Idli’ Song During RCB Match

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Tags: anushka sharmaCricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsRCB vs LSGVirat Kohli RCBvirat kohli’Virushka

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH
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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH
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