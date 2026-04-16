LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc pete hegseth donald trump dehradun weather Amravati MMS Scandal Abhimanyu Nandal Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ Bita Hemmati 14-year feud Cricket Asim Munir In Tehran bbc
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

House Democrats have launched an impeachment push against Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war, accusing him of bypassing congressional authority. The move has intensified political tensions in Washington, though the chances of conviction remain slim.

(Image Credit: @PeteHegseth via X)
(Image Credit: @PeteHegseth via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 16, 2026 10:56:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

On Wednesday, House Democrats filed six articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, and the political tensions in Washington were ferociously raised in the manner of the ongoing Iran war. The resolution charges Hegseth with perpetrating high crimes and misdemeanours, especially by approving military actions without congressional consent. According to lawmakers, these rulings circumvented constitutional war powers of the executive, and the rulings were among the gravest institutional issues ever to the leadership of the defence under the Trump administration.

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Over Iran War

Yassamin Ansari and a group of Democratic legislators have been leading the charge on impeachment, arguing that the US military action in Iran was not sanctioned by any law. The case highlights an increasing worry of Congress about the legality of the decision-making process in wartime at the very top of the Pentagon. Hegseth is also said to be at loggerheads with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll internally, and the situation is said to be spreading to a larger leadership shake up. Critics explain that such internal turmoil, even in the midst of active warfare, begs more questions on the stability in the defence establishment.




One of the major pillars of the impeachment articles focuses on the civilian deaths related to US attacks in Iran. Lawmakers referred to a report by The New York Times about a March airstrike on a school that claimed the lives of at least 175 individuals, including children. Democrats claim that such incidences indicate that there is a failure in the mechanisms set to ensure that the civilian casualty is minimised in the military operations. The articles also charge Hegseth with holding back vital operational information pertaining to civilian deaths in Iran and Venezuela, arguing that such secrecy compromised congressional oversight and accountability to the American people, and possibly violated international humanitarian principles.

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? Is It Just Iran War or Are There More Claims?

To add more fuel to the fire, there are claims of mishandling of sensitive information. Policymakers cited a 2025 case with the encrypted system Signal, in which classified conversations allegedly were improperly shared. The problem came into the limelight when a journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, was included in a chat where there was a planned airstrike in Yemen and he was mistakenly added. The exchange was also reported to have involved senior officials such as the Vice President JD Vance and the CIA director, John Ratcliffe. Nevertheless, the impeachment process is fraught with high political obstacles, with the Republican party dominating the Congress, any road to conviction is practically impossible.

Also Read: Who Is Bita Hemmati? Iran Set To Execute The First Woman Over Widespread Anti-Regime Protests Following Deadly Unrest Crackdown

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5pete hegsethPete Hegseth Defense SecretaryPete Hegseth firedPete Hegseth impeachmentPete Hegseth Iran WarPete Hegseth newsPete Hegseth trumpPete Hegseth US

RELATED News

‘A Little Breathing Room..’: Trump Announces Historic Israel-Lebanon Talks On Friday; Marking First High-Level Engagement In Over Three Decades

Who Is Bita Hemmati? Iran Set To Execute The First Woman Over Widespread Anti-Regime Protests Following Deadly Unrest Crackdown

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In Tehran To Advance Mediation Between US-Iran: When Are Fresh Talks Expected?

BBC Layoffs News: British Broadcasting Corporation Plans To Cut Around 2,000 Jobs, Biggest Layoffs In A Decade; Targets 10% Annual Budget Cut

Israel Intensifies Strikes On Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon While Pursuing ‘Peace Through Strength’ Strategy, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

LATEST NEWS

Adani Energy Commissions 1,000 MW Power Link to Bring More Clean Energy into Mumbai

Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini All Set Debut: Snapdragon Chipset, Big Battery, And High Refresh Rate, Check All Features And Launch Date

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Likely Date, Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

Horoscope Today, April 16, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Feature in SRH vs RR Clash? Sunrisers Hyderabad Receive Massive Boost

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Anytime Soon At cbse.nic.in: Check Expected Date, How to Check, And Key Details

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction After Virat Kohli Falls Short of Fifty Goes Viral | WATCH

Youth OTT Release: Ken Karunas’ Film Streaming Date And Platform Revealed, Here’s Where And When To Watch Online Now

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War
Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War
Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War
Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

QUICK LINKS