Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Against Defense Secretary Over Iran War

On Wednesday, House Democrats filed six articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, and the political tensions in Washington were ferociously raised in the manner of the ongoing Iran war. The resolution charges Hegseth with perpetrating high crimes and misdemeanours, especially by approving military actions without congressional consent. According to lawmakers, these rulings circumvented constitutional war powers of the executive, and the rulings were among the gravest institutional issues ever to the leadership of the defence under the Trump administration.

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? House Democrats Launch Impeachment Push Over Iran War

Yassamin Ansari and a group of Democratic legislators have been leading the charge on impeachment, arguing that the US military action in Iran was not sanctioned by any law. The case highlights an increasing worry of Congress about the legality of the decision-making process in wartime at the very top of the Pentagon. Hegseth is also said to be at loggerheads with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll internally, and the situation is said to be spreading to a larger leadership shake up. Critics explain that such internal turmoil, even in the midst of active warfare, begs more questions on the stability in the defence establishment.









One of the major pillars of the impeachment articles focuses on the civilian deaths related to US attacks in Iran. Lawmakers referred to a report by The New York Times about a March airstrike on a school that claimed the lives of at least 175 individuals, including children. Democrats claim that such incidences indicate that there is a failure in the mechanisms set to ensure that the civilian casualty is minimised in the military operations. The articles also charge Hegseth with holding back vital operational information pertaining to civilian deaths in Iran and Venezuela, arguing that such secrecy compromised congressional oversight and accountability to the American people, and possibly violated international humanitarian principles.

Will Pete Hegseth Be Fired? Is It Just Iran War or Are There More Claims?

To add more fuel to the fire, there are claims of mishandling of sensitive information. Policymakers cited a 2025 case with the encrypted system Signal, in which classified conversations allegedly were improperly shared. The problem came into the limelight when a journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, was included in a chat where there was a planned airstrike in Yemen and he was mistakenly added. The exchange was also reported to have involved senior officials such as the Vice President JD Vance and the CIA director, John Ratcliffe. Nevertheless, the impeachment process is fraught with high political obstacles, with the Republican party dominating the Congress, any road to conviction is practically impossible.

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