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Home > Press Release > Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

India’s wind energy sector is accelerating its transition to higher-capacity turbines as developers seek to harness greater output from increasingly constrained land resources. In this context, Adani Wind has commissioned a 5-megawatt (MW) 185 metre rotor diameter prototype at Mundra in Gujarat, adding to the next generation of turbine platforms emerging in the country.

Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 16, 2026 11:13:18 IST

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Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology

India’s wind energy sector is accelerating its transition to higher-capacity turbines as developers seek to harness greater output from increasingly constrained land resources. In this context, Adani Wind has commissioned a 5-megawatt (MW) 185 metre rotor diameter prototype at Mundra in Gujarat, adding to the next generation of turbine platforms emerging in the country.

The prototype is equipped with a 91.2-metre blade and a 185-metre rotor diameter, placing it among the largest rotor diameter wind turbine in India. With a swept area of 26,600 square metres, the machine is designed for low to medium wind regimes, enabling higher energy capture and improved efficiency.
The shift towards larger turbines reflects a broader structural change in the sector. 

Higher-capacity machines with larger rotors allow developers to generate more power per installation, improving project economics while optimising land use in key wind corridors.

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With new 5 MW model, Adani Wind is equipped to cater to wider low to medium wind sites across the country. Four of its existing variants are already listed under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), the government’s mandatory empanelment framework for wind turbine deployment in India. Certification and inclusion of the new model in the ALMM are expected in the coming months.

According to the latest ALMM list issued by the MNRE on April 2, 2026, India has 15 approved wind turbine manufacturers. The highest-rated models include a 5.3 MW turbine from Venwind Refex Power, a 5.2 MW platform from Adani Wind, a 5 MW turbine from Envision and a 4 MW turbine from SANY, highlighting the sector’s move towards higher-capacity machines.

India’s wind manufacturing ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with domestic capacity increasing from around 12 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to nearly 20 GW, spanning nacelles, blades, towers and key components. This growth is positioning India as a competitive hub in the global clean energy supply chain.

Data from BloombergNEF shows global wind installations reached a record 169 GW in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of expansion and a 38 per cent increase over the previous year. While China remains dominant, India has emerged as the largest market outside China, overtaking both the US and Germany. Adani Wind featured as India’s only wind turbine maker in BloombergNEF’s global Top 15 for signalling India’s growing role in the clean-energy supply chain, 

India ranks fourth globally in cumulative installed wind capacity, with approximately 55 GW operational, and an estimated technical potential exceeding 1,100 GW. The Global Wind Energy Council estimates that if annual installations reach 15 GW by 2030, the country could account for around 10 per cent of global wind turbine demand.

Within this global context, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on larger rotors, advanced materials and digital optimisation to improve efficiency and lifecycle performance.The 5 MW platform has been developed through collaboration between Adani Wind’s engineering teams in India and WindtoEnergy, Germany, incorporating features tailored to local operating conditions.

The Mundra installation also reflects broader investments in manufacturing scale. Adani Wind has announced plans to expand capacity from 2.25 GW to 5 GW annually, with a longer-term target of 10 GW.

The company has initiated global engagement, including exports of blade sets to Europe with anti-icing technology, and ongoing discussions in markets such as the US, Australia, Brazil and Southeast Asia.

With increasing focus on automation, robotics and recyclable materials, India’s wind manufacturing sector is aligning more closely with global benchmarks. As turbine sizes increase, the focus is shifting towards higher output per site, reliability and long-term performance.

The commissioning of the 5 MW prototype at Mundra reflects this transition, as India’s wind sector advances towards technologies capable of delivering more power from each installation while supporting the country’s clean energy ambitions.

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Tags: 5 megawattadaniAdani wind commissionsALMMBloombergNEFGujratIndia wind energyturbineWind Energy

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Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology
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Adani Wind commissions 5 MW turbine; India scales up high-capacity technology
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