Delhi Weather Today (16th April 2026): Severe Heat Pushes Temperature Above 40°C, Heat Wave Warning Issued in Maharashtra, Dehradun, Haryana; Kolkata, Bihar Likely to See Rain

Delhi is set to face another round of intense heat, with temperatures expected to go above 40°C in many areas, according to the India Meteorological Department. The day started on a slightly pleasant note on Thursday, with the minimum temperature around 23°C. However, this relief won’t last long for commuters and office goers are likely to rise quickly as the day progresses.

Delhi Weather Today on April 16th April 2026: Severe Heat Temperature Above 40°C

Starting from Wednesday, some parts of Delhi had already been feeling intense heat. The Ridge area recorded a high of 40°C, while the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s main weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.2°C, which is about 3.1 degrees higher than normal.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of an intense heatwave across several regions of Maharashtra over the next few days, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to urge citizens to take necessary precautions, officials said.

Temperatures are likely to rise significantly in multiple parts of the state during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in central Maharashtra between April 15 and 18, in Marathwada between April 16 and 18, in Vidarbha between April 15 and 19, and in Konkan between April 15 and 17 at isolated places.

Authorities have appealed to residents to follow safety guidelines and take necessary precautions during the heatwave conditions.

Bihar, Kolkata To Witness Rain, Thunderstorm

Bihar and Kolkata are set ot witness western disturbances on the night of April 16. This can likely cause scattered rain and thunderstorms in some areas of northern Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar.

The weather remained hot and dry in Patna and the surrounding areas on Wednesday. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9°C, while Dehri recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.8°C.

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