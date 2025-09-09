LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Glam To Bold: Nehal Chudasama’s Five Show-Stopping Looks

From Glam To Bold: Nehal Chudasama’s Five Show-Stopping Looks

As a beauty queen, Nehal Chudasama, an alluring Miss Diva Universe 2018 has come into the Bigg Boss 19 house not only as a queen of beauty, but also as a strong person with a strong story.

Nehal is a Mumbai based writer whose story is a tribute to her strength as she has been very courageous, surviving personal loss, body-shaming and even a very personal incident as she courageously shared in order to empower others. Being a well-known model and a strong believer in the power of fitness, she promotes body positivity and encourages a great number of people to learn to love themselves and their bodies. 

The Bigg Boss 19 entrance marks a new dimension because it is an adventure that she seeks to challenge her mental and emotional strength outside the pomp and the catwalks. Her calm and tough attitude and with a spirit that has been developed through all the hardships, Nehal will be a new character in the Bigg Boss house that will relate to the audiences in a more personal way. Let’s look at the Nehal Chudasama’s Five Show-Stopping Looks

By: Last Updated: September 9, 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Chic and Modern Outfits
1/5

Chic and Modern Outfits

As a model and former Miss Diva Universe, Nehal is frequently seen in contemporary fashion. This often includes well-fitted dresses, stylish tops, and coordinated ensembles that highlight her physique and confidence. Her social media often showcases such modern looks.

Glamorous Gowns
2/5

Glamorous Gowns

For events and her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Nehal has opted for elegant and sometimes figure-hugging gowns. These outfits, often featuring bold cuts or luxurious fabrics, accentuate her beauty pageant background and sophisticated style.

Traditional Indian Wear with a Twist
3/5

Traditional Indian Wear with a Twist

While she can carry off Western wear with ease, Nehal also looks stunning in Indian attire. Whether it's a designer saree, a lehenga, or a stylish salwar kameez, she often adds a modern or glamorous touch, making traditional outfits appear both elegant and alluring.

Fitness-Focused Attire
4/5

Fitness-Focused Attire

Known as a fitness advocate, Nehal often shares pictures in activewear or outfits that highlight her toned physique. This can include stylish sports bras, leggings, or athleisure wear, showcasing her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Swimwear/Bikini Looks
5/5

Swimwear/Bikini Looks

While less frequently showcased in a Bigg Boss context, her past social media posts have included images in swimwear, where her confidence and fit physique are prominently displayed.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS