LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Jasmine Sandlas Stops Concert To Call Out HARASSMENT: Revisit Her Top 5 Most Popular Punjabi And Bollywood Songs List

Jasmine Sandlas Stops Concert To Call Out HARASSMENT: Revisit Her Top 5 Most Popular Punjabi And Bollywood Songs List

Jasmine Sandlas recently halted her concert mid-way to call out men harassing women, and now fans are calling her a real life “Dhurandhar”. The bold moment has once again put Jasmine Sandlas in the spotlight- not just for her attitude, but for her powerful music. From viral stage moments to blockbuster Punjabi hits, she continues to dominate headlines. Here are the top 5 most popular songs of Jasmine Sandlas you should not skip.

Published By: Published: February 11, 2026 14:09:22 IST
Follow us on
Google News
“Illegal Weapon” & “Illegal Weapon 2.0” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
1/6
Jasmine Sandlas Stops Concert To Call Out HARASSMENT: Revisit Her Top 5 Most Popular Punjabi And Bollywood Songs List

“Illegal Weapon” & “Illegal Weapon 2.0” Song by Jasmine Sandlas

One of Jasmine Sandlas’ most iconic tracks is “Illegal Weapon”, originally a Punjabi single featuring Garry Sandhu. It was later adapted as “Illegal Weapon 2.0” for the Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D. The remake became popular in dance playlists and film soundtracks.

You Might Be Interested In
“Yaar Naa Miley” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
2/6

“Yaar Naa Miley” Song by Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the song “Yaar Naa Miley” for the Bollywood film Kick. The track is known for its catchy beat and was part of the movie’s popular soundtrack.

“Sip Sip” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
3/6

“Sip Sip” Song by Jasmine Sandlas

“Sip Sip” is another energetic Punjabi hit by Jasmine Sandlas alongside Garry Sandhu and producer Intense. The song’s vibrant rhythm has made it a fan favorite in Punjabi pop and party playlists.

You Might Be Interested In
“Patlo” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
4/6

“Patlo” Song by Jasmine Sandlas

“Patlo” is one of Jasmine’s widely viewed official music videos on YouTube, gaining millions of plays. It’s featured on her artist channel and is often cited among her top songs.

“Jee Nai Lagda” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
5/6

“Jee Nai Lagda” Song by Jasmine Sandlas

A newer release, “Jee Nai Lagda”, showcases her evolving music style in 2025. The song has been released officially and adds to her recent catalog.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, viral videos, and media coverage regarding the concert incident involving Jasmine Sandlas. The information about her popular songs and career is compiled from verified music platforms and entertainment sources. Details related to the alleged harassment incident are based on circulating reports and social media footage at the time of publication.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS