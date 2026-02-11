Jasmine Sandlas Stops Concert To Call Out HARASSMENT: Revisit Her Top 5 Most Popular Punjabi And Bollywood Songs List
Jasmine Sandlas recently halted her concert mid-way to call out men harassing women, and now fans are calling her a real life “Dhurandhar”. The bold moment has once again put Jasmine Sandlas in the spotlight- not just for her attitude, but for her powerful music. From viral stage moments to blockbuster Punjabi hits, she continues to dominate headlines. Here are the top 5 most popular songs of Jasmine Sandlas you should not skip.
“Illegal Weapon” & “Illegal Weapon 2.0” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
One of Jasmine Sandlas’ most iconic tracks is “Illegal Weapon”, originally a Punjabi single featuring Garry Sandhu. It was later adapted as “Illegal Weapon 2.0” for the Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D. The remake became popular in dance playlists and film soundtracks.
“Yaar Naa Miley” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
Jasmine Sandlas collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the song “Yaar Naa Miley” for the Bollywood film Kick. The track is known for its catchy beat and was part of the movie’s popular soundtrack.
“Sip Sip” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
“Sip Sip” is another energetic Punjabi hit by Jasmine Sandlas alongside Garry Sandhu and producer Intense. The song’s vibrant rhythm has made it a fan favorite in Punjabi pop and party playlists.
“Patlo” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
“Patlo” is one of Jasmine’s widely viewed official music videos on YouTube, gaining millions of plays. It’s featured on her artist channel and is often cited among her top songs.
“Jee Nai Lagda” Song by Jasmine Sandlas
A newer release, “Jee Nai Lagda”, showcases her evolving music style in 2025. The song has been released officially and adds to her recent catalog.
