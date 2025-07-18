Katrina Kaif’s Most Iconic Hot Dance Songs Ever
Katrina never fails to serve with her dance skills. She mixes glam, desi and bold in perfect balance. From sarees in the rain to street style bangers, here is a list of 7 songs where Katrina Kaif looks real hot!
"Sheila Ki Jawani" – Tees Maar Khan (2010)
Katrina stunned in a hot pink satin knotted blouse and mini dhoti skirt with her sultry expressions, unmatched attitude and killer abs. This song became a cultural reset. Sheela was not a shy woman, she knew she was too hot to handle.
"Kamli" – Dhoom 3 (2013)
In this song, Katrina dressed in a black sports bralette, mesh crop top and thigh-high boots. She served pole dancing realness. Her moves were powerful and bold, blending raw desire with grace.
"Husn Parcham" – Zero (2018)
In this song, Katrina wears a leopard print corset, sequined shorts and thigh high boots. She played a superstar with sensuality and attitude that screamed lust and luxury.
"Gale Lag Ja" – De Dana Dan (2009)
In this song, she is drenched in a sheer yellow chiffon saree with a barely-there blouse. She is looking like a dream in this song. Her chemistry with Akshay and the rain made it one of her most seductive performances.
"Tip Tip" – Sooryavanshi (2021)
This song is a tribute to the iconic Raveena Tondon song. Katrina is wearing metallic silver saree with wet hair and her bold moves are a showstopper. She is fierce and full of confidence.
"Chikni Chameli" – Agneepath (2012)
She brought Marathi fire to the screen. Her desi twirls and high energy moves were electrifying. She is not wearing any glam makeup, just pure heat and sweat.
"Kala Chashma" – Baar Baar Dekho (2016)
In this song, she is wearing a red lehenga, signature sunglasses and a black bustier. She is giving bridal baddie vibes. Her killer dance moves and confidence may written all time party anthem.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.