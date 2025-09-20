Out of the light-hearted trend of the “Gemini Nano banana” wave, in which AI-driven 3D figurines and old Bollywood saree portraits dominated social media, a new trend in AI-powered fashion has appeared in the nick of the time, just in time for Navratri. The technology that made selfies funny artistic works is the one that is being applied to visualize beautiful festival clothes.

With the lively nine-day festival just around the corner, the virtual runway is burning with AI-generated designs, and it provides men with new approaches to the usual clothes. Such a thrilling shift between the fantastic digital avatars to real-life, up-to-date Navratri shows that AI is not only a trendy device, but a creative companion, allowing men to experiment with their style and heritage in a new dynamic manner.Let’s look at the Navratri Fashion for Men Gemini Style Guide.