Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Aviva Baig: Who Is She? A Look At His Longtime Girlfriend In Pictures

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Aviva Baig: Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The 25-year-old has been in a steady relationship with Aviva for seven years, culminating in a celebration shared by close family and friends.