Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Aviva Baig: Who Is She? A Look At His Longtime Girlfriend In Pictures
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Aviva Baig: Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The 25-year-old has been in a steady relationship with Aviva for seven years, culminating in a celebration shared by close family and friends.
A Relationship Built Over Seven Years
Those close to the couple describe their journey as deeply rooted in mutual support and understanding. After seven years together, Raihan and Aviva’s engagement has been welcomed warmly by both families, marking a significant personal milestone.
Families Share A Close Bond
Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi, and sources say the Vadra and Baig families enjoy a close and cordial relationship. The engagement celebrations reflected the warmth and familiarity shared between both sides.
Who Is Aviva Baig
Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer and creative entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that collaborates with brands and creative clients across India.
Education And Creative Journey
Aviva completed her schooling at Modern School, Delhi, before earning a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University. Her academic background has shaped her storytelling-driven approach to visual art.
Artist, Athlete And Exhibitor
Beyond photography, Aviva is a former national-level football player. Her creative work has been showcased at several prominent platforms, including Method Gallery, the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme, The Quorum Club, and India Design ID, highlighting her growing presence in India’s contemporary art space.
