Ragini Das’s Net Worth: Insights into the Entrepreneur Behind Leap.club and Google Startups
Ragini Das, co-founder of Leap.club and Head of Google Startups India, has a net worth of ₹8–12 crore. Her journey spans Zomato leadership, empowering women through tech, and fostering India’s startup ecosystem with strategic vision.
Early Life & Education
Ragini Das grew up in Gurugram and completed her education at Chettinad Vidyashram and Lancaster University, England, laying the foundation for her future success in business and entrepreneurship.
Zomato Years
After being rejected by Google in 2013, Ragini joined Zomato, gaining leadership exposure in sales, product, and marketing, and contributing significantly to the growth of flagship initiatives like Zomato Gold.
Founding Leap.club
In 2020, Ragini co-founded Leap.club with a mission to build a curated women’s professional network, helping thousands of women access mentorship, community, and career-enhancing opportunities.
Leap.club’s Impact
Leap.club grew rapidly, touching thousands and raising ₹18 crore in funding. Ragini’s vision empowered women and showcased the potential of inclusive, women-centered tech innovation in India.
Net Worth Highlights
Ragini Das’s net worth is estimated between ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore, resulting from her strategic leadership, venture success, and increasing influence in India’s dynamic startup sector.
Google Startups India Head
In 2025, Ragini became Head of Google for Startups India, aiming to foster innovation, empower founders, and lead impactful startup initiatives under Google’s expansive ecosystem.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Ragini Das’s net worth and career details are estimates based on publicly available sources and may not reflect her actual financial status or current roles.