The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Series of 2025 Premieres on Prime Video This October to December
Prime Video debuts a highly anticipated sci-fi series in late 2025, featuring futuristic worlds, advanced technology, and gripping storylines. Fans expect action, suspense, and immersive visual effects throughout the season.
Gen V Season 2
Gen V Season 2, The Boys spin-off, continues Godolkin University’s saga with intense human-supe conflicts, crossovers, and heartfelt tribute to Chance Perdomo this October.
Upload Season 4
Upload returns with more digital afterlife adventures, satirical sci-fi dilemmas, and sharp social commentary. Expect new innovations, tech twists, and witty relationship complexities in Season 4.
Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth delivers a gripping survival drama linked to the iconic franchise. A crash-landing unleashes terrifying threats on Earth. Tactical soldiers face the chaos in a suspenseful new chapter.
Star City
Star City, set in the For All Mankind universe, chronicles the secret Soviet space program at Star City, blending alternate history with espionage and cosmonaut drama.
Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 adapts the hit manga, exploring a world battling giant monsters. Small-town dreams, transformation, and thrilling action await in this awaited Japanese sci-fi release.
Cowboy Bebop
Cowboy Bebop returns to Prime Video, combining futuristic space bounty-hunting with noir, music, and philosophy. Its fresh adaptation aims to capture the anime’s global cult following.
Disclaimer
Premiere dates and plot details may change. Content availability varies by region. Viewer discretion is advised for sci-fi themes.