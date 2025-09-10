top 5 places to visit in winters in india

India has a large number of winter traveling destinations and they all vary in terms of attractiveness. Dunes, gold forts and cultural events in Jaisalmer make it a magic get away. The serene weather of the picturesque city of Udaipur is replete with lakes, palaces and boat tours during the moonlight. The wildlife heaven is created in Kaziranga national park, because there are also safaris, during which wildlife lovers can observe onehorned rhino and migratory birds. The Kerala backwaters, tea gardens and Ayurveda retreats are a refreshing natural and relaxing combination. The white capped mountain, Shimla, colonialism and winter sport round off the list. A combination of all these places provides the cultural diversity and natural wonder wintering in India.