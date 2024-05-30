Fire Near Sawai Madhopur Inhabited Area Contained After Five-Hour Battle, No Casualties Reported

Upon learning of the mountain fire, two firefighting vehicles dispatched from the district headquarters arrived in the town of Damakal at 10 PM. However, given the fire’s location at a higher elevation, the larger fire engines remained stationed at a lower level. A smaller vehicle was able to navigate to the foothills, where it effectively halted the fire’s progression towards the settlement.

Potential Damage Averted

Upon receiving the fire alert, officials Giridavar Rameshchand Meena and Patwari Akash Mangal, accompanied by Dharm Singh Gurjar, swiftly responded to the scene. Revenue officers elaborated on the critical situation, highlighting that a significant portion of the town’s population resides in the foothills of the mountains.

These settlements, including Hoad, Khatik Mohalla, Valmiki Basti, and Bairwa Basti, are positioned along the mountainside. Many houses in these areas are constructed with temporary materials. The fire initially broke out in the upper part of these settlements on Tuesday and was gradually descending. Thanks to prompt action, it was contained in time. Had it reached the houses, the outcome could have been dire with potential casualties.

Cause Unknown