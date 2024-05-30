Fire Near Sawai Madhopur Inhabited Area Contained After Five-Hour Battle, No Casualties Reported

Upon learning of the mountain fire, two firefighting vehicles dispatched from the district headquarters arrived in the town of Damakal at 10 PM. However, given the fire’s location at a higher elevation, the larger fire engines remained stationed at a lower level. A smaller vehicle was able to navigate to the foothills, where it effectively halted the fire’s progression towards the settlement.
Potential Damage Averted
Upon receiving the fire alert, officials Giridavar Rameshchand Meena and Patwari Akash Mangal, accompanied by Dharm Singh Gurjar, swiftly responded to the scene. Revenue officers elaborated on the critical situation, highlighting that a significant portion of the town’s population resides in the foothills of the mountains.
These settlements, including Hoad, Khatik Mohalla, Valmiki Basti, and Bairwa Basti, are positioned along the mountainside. Many houses in these areas are constructed with temporary materials. The fire initially broke out in the upper part of these settlements on Tuesday and was gradually descending. Thanks to prompt action, it was contained in time. Had it reached the houses, the outcome could have been dire with potential casualties.
Cause Unknown
In the evening, a fire erupted abruptly on the mountaintop, its origins shrouded in mystery. Subdivision Officer Badrinath Vishnoi highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the urgent need for investigation into the fire’s cause. He commended the collaborative efforts of local youth, revenue officers, and forestry officials in containing the blaze. Despite challenges, including the inability to reach the mountain, the fire department promptly arrived on the scene. One vehicle facilitated water spraying in the foothills, effectively dampening the grass and halting the fire’s spread.
Rising Instances Of Fires Across The Country
The massive heat and consecutive heat waves are taking a toll on the people as well as the environment. There have been reports from the capital and several other cities that things such as air conditioners and cars are catching fire. In a recent event school buses in Delhi’s Dwarka got caught on fire.
In fact, the temperature rise this year is higher and has broken all previous records with Delhi recording its highest high above 50 degrees Celcius, and it does not end there several other north Indian states like Rajasthan are also facing severe heat problems.
