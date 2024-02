The Under 19 Women’s Football team head coach Sukla Dutta has announced a 23 member squad for the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship that is scheduled to take place in Dhaka from February 2 to February 8.

In their previous championship, which took place in 2021, they finished runners up. Now they will be opening their championship against Bhutan on February 2, followed by Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

All the matches will be played in the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.