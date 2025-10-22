Germany's Northern Data withdraws 2025 forecast

(Reuters) -Germany's Northern Data said on Tuesday that it had withdrawn its annual forecast, as the AI cloud company was evaluating potential strategic transactions and graphics processing unit's market pricing dynamics. Northern Data said in a statement that the forecast withdrawal is partially offset by improved utilization of its GPU capacity driven by customer traction after the second-quarter technology upgrade. The company said that its Taiga cloud business initiated an upgrade of its infrastructure in March to enable access to its GPU estate, which led to improving the company's ability to serve existing customers and added a new and diversified customer base. Currently, more than 15,000 GPUs of Northern Data's 22,000 H100 and H200 GPU estate have been allocated to customers, Northern Data added. Video platform Rumble, which hosts U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social, in August made an offer to acquire Northern Data, giving Rumble control of the German company's Taiga business and its large-scale data center arm, Ardent. Reuters calculated the potential total deal value at approximately $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Alan Barona)

