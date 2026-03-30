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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s in China, featuring high-end chipsets, advanced 200MP camera systems, and large batteries, with prices starting around Rs 68,500.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s launched in China, credit: X/KaroulSahil
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s launched in China, credit: X/KaroulSahil

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 30, 2026 22:48:57 IST

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Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has launched its latest smartphones in the Chinese market, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s. Both smartphones are powered by powerful Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.  

Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications 

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the X300 Ultra features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP with 35mm focal length, 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The newly launched smartphone supports teleconverter attachment consisting of a “Big Gun” 400 teleconverter offering up to 400mm focal length and 17.4x optical zoom. 

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The device also supports extended zoom up to 1600mm along with stabilisation and autofocus enhancements. A secondary “Lipstick 200” teleconverter provides a compact option with several shooting modes. 

The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging 

Vivo X300s features and specifications 

The handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. 

The newly launched smartphone is packed with a bigger 7,100mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support. 

Vivo X300 Ultra & Vivo X300s price and availability 

The Vivo X300 Ultra come at a starting price of CNY 6,999 which is roughly Rs 95,000 for the base model offering 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the top-end model offering 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage cost CNY 8,999 which is around Rs 1,23,000. 

The Vivo X300s arrives at a starting price of CNY 4,999 which is roughly Rs 68,500 and the top end-end variant goes up to CNY 6,999 which is roughly Rs 95,900. 

The company has confirmed that buyers will receive a 200GB of cloud storage for two years, valid until 5th May whereas accessories consisting of teleconverter bundles and imaging kits will be available in limited quantities starting from 3rd April 2026. 

Also Read: iQOO Z11 Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9,020mAh Massive Battery And Up To 16GB RAM, Check All Features And Price

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Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

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Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

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