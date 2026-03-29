iQOO Z11 Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9,020mAh Massive Battery And Up To 16GB RAM, Check All Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company iQOO has launched the Z11 with a massive 9,020mAh battery, 165Hz refresh rate and Dimensity 8500 chipset. The company has designed the phone for extended gaming sessions and multi-tasking. For now, the phone is only available in China only.

iQOO Z11 features and specifications

The newly launched device features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, HDR support, and a wide colour gamut. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset built on 4nm process paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and uses some AI features for better performance. The device also features in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water, plus 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC

The key highlight of the newly launched device is its battery. The device is packed with a massive 9,020mAh battery supported by a super-fast 90W wired charging and reverse charging support.

iQOO Z11 Price

The device is launched at a starting price of CNY 2,299 which is roughly about Rs 31,200 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher variants offer 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage goes up to 512GB.

The device is launched in three colour options: Skylight White, Polar Night Black, and Canglang Fuguang.

iQOO Z11 India launch

The company has not officially announced the launch for India. However, the media reports suggest that the phone is expected to arrive in India in this quarter only. Also Read: Next Gen Toyota Fortuner Updates: New Platform, Upgraded Design, And Modern Interior—Check All Specs And Launch

