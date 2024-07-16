4 Army Security Personnel Martyred in Ongoing Encounter in Doda

Four Indian Army jawan including an officer martyred in ongoing encounter in Doda. encounter which started last late evening continues.

Operation Details

The joint operation began when Rashtriya Rifles troops and the J-K Police’s Special Operations Group launched a coordinated search mission in Dhari Gote Urarbagi, within the Desa forest area. The injured were taken to a medical facility and are in critical condition, according to authorities cited by PTI.

Indian Army Updates

The 16 Corps, Indian Army, provided updates on the attack. “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JKP was underway in the area north of Doda. Contact with terrorists was made around 9 PM, leading to a heavy firefight. Initial reports indicate injuries to our soldiers. Additional troops have been deployed, and operations are ongoing,” the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X.

Terrorist Hideout Discovered

Earlier, police found a terrorist hideout with a cache of old and rusted weapons and ammunition in Reasi. The recovered items included “30 rounds of AK-47, one AK-47 rifle magazine, and one HE-36 hand grenade.”

Recent Anti-Terror Operations

This follows an operation on Sunday where the Indian Army killed three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. In recent months, several terrorist attacks in the Jammu division of J&K have targeted Kathua, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, resulting in 15 deaths, including nine pilgrims and six security personnel, and injuring 46 others.