Delhi Wakes Up to a Chilly Morning with Light Fog, IMD Predicts Rain on Sunday

The national capital experienced a chilly start to Saturday as a thin layer of fog enveloped the city, with the mercury recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met Office anticipates light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Sunday.

The IMD’s weather forecast for Delhi stated, “Generally cloudy sky and moderate fog in the morning and light rain thundershower accompanied with gusty winds.” Visibility at Delhi’s main weather stations, Safdarjung and Palam, was reported at 1500 meters and 800 meters, respectively, at 8:30 am.

“No dense fog is reported at Delhi Airports at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 3rd Feb 2024. Palam (IGI) Airport is reporting 800m visibility, and Safdarjung Airport is reporting 1500m visibility,” the IMD mentioned in a social media post.

The temperature in the capital remained unchanged from Friday, holding steady at 7 degrees Celsius. However, the Northern Railways reported delays in train schedules to Delhi from various parts of the country due to foggy conditions. Seventeen trains were running behind schedule, with the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, and Prayagraj-New Delhi Express experiencing delays of over two hours.

In another part of the country, Kolkata woke up to a dense layer of fog, affecting visibility. Visuals from the metropolitan city showed people cycling and walking in reduced visibility. The IMD classifies fog visibility as ‘very dense’ when it ranges from 0 to 50 meters, ‘dense’ between 51 and 200 meters, ‘moderate’ from 201 to 500 meters, and ‘shallow’ from 501 to 1,000 meters.