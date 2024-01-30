PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said “I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Salute to Mahatma Gandhi ji on his death anniversary who awakened the spirit of Swadeshi in the hearts of the countrymen by following the path of truth and non-violence. Gandhi ji’s messages of peace and harmony are relevant even today and his thoughts will continue to inspire countrymen to sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the nation,” he said.

In his tribute, BJP National President JP Nadda stated that Bapu’s examples are timeless and applicable to all eras.

“I pay my tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the priest of truth and non-violence, who paved the way for India’s independence through Swadeshi and self-reliance, on his death anniversary. The paths shown by Bapu are relevant in every era. His ideals and thoughts will always inspire us,” Nadda said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said “I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punyatithi. The nation will always remain grateful for his contributions. Also, on this day, we pay our tributes to all those who laid down their lives in service to the nation.”

Every year on January 30, India celebrates Martyrs’ Day to remember Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his role in bringing about the nation’s freedom. Months after India gained independence, on January 30, 1948, Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in Birla’s home.