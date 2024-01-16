With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaching on January 22, the atmosphere in Uttarakhand is filled with heightened expectations among the faithful. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his excitement, stating that the long-awaited moment of 500 years is finally arriving. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the realization of this event to his leadership.

Chief Minister Dhami said “The moment which was awaited for more than 500 years is about to come into our lives. Thanks to the Prime Minister, under his leadership and due to his work style & governance, people across the country and all devotees of Lord Ram are getting this opportunity to witness this beautiful moment. It is a matter of pride for us.”

He also highlighted the cleanliness campaigns being conducted throughout Uttarakhand in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha program. “Cleanliness campaigns are being run everywhere in Uttarakhand. In all our religious places, ghats, temples, public places, preparations for this festival are being carried out by running a public campaign,” he added.

In response to Prime Minister Modi’s call for temple cleanliness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Swachh Teerth campaign. While in Lucknow to attend Army Day events, Singh visited the Hanuman Setu temple, where he personally swept the floor and offered prayers. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji,” the Defence Minister shared.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also joined the initiative, cleaning the premises of the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Thakur emphasized PM Modi’s call for nationwide temple cleanliness. “PM Modi has urged everyone to clean the temples across the country… I also participated in the drive… I want to tell the citizens that there is no devotion bigger than maintaining cleanliness at our religious places.”

As the country gears up for the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the collaborative efforts in cleanliness campaigns reflect the collective enthusiasm and dedication to ensuring a spiritually uplifting and pristine environment for the auspicious occasion.