kumbh mela 2019, kumbh mela allahabad, delhi to allahabad flights, ahmedabad to allahabad flights, kolkata to allahabad flights, air india flights, air india offers

Kumbh Mela 2019: Air India announces new flights to Allahabad, here’s all you need to know

Merry Christmas: 10 delicious mouth-watering dishes to serve on Christmas bash

IRCTC Bumper Offer: Now travel entire Goa at just Rs 400 per day, more details inside

NewsX Food Conclave, Chitrangda Singh, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan, food conclave, Rajkumari Alka Rani Singh, Pratapgarh, Kunwar Hemendra Singh Bhainsrorgarh, Tikka Rani Shailaja Katoch Kangra-Lambagraon, food lovers, Indian cuisine, food news, latest news

NewsX organises its first food conclave, Chitrangda Singh, royal chefs grace the occasion

NewsX on Friday organised its first ever food conclave, to celebrate the taste of India, in New Delhi. The event witnessed chefs and food lovers from different parts of the....

starbucks, indian coffee shops, india coffee houses, coffee shops in delhi, coffee houses in delhi, sardarbaksh

Starbucks drags Indian coffee shop chain 'Sardarbaksh' to court, here's what happened

An Indian coffee shop chain - SardarBuksh - on Friday finally accepted defeat in a legal lawsuit filed against it by American coffeehouse giant Starbucks and decided to change its....

kerala, kerala floods, holidays in kerala, kerala weather, kerala rains, kerala weather forecast, vacations in kerala, tourist attractions in kerala, best time to visit kerala, can i go to kerala now, family vacations in kerala, honeymoon in kerala, kerala tourism

Kerala is open! Luggage company ad beseeches tourists to revisit God's Own Country, watch video

Kerala suffered the wrath of nature in the past couple of months with unrelenting rain flooding majority land of the state but the testing times are over and God's own....

Uber cheating customers, Uber cheating the customers in India, How Uber cheat customers, uber driver cheats, Uber India

How Uber in India is cheating the customers

Uber is one of the biggest taxi service giants in the world. They may be known as a taxi service giant, but when it comes to addressing legal problems and....

hindu epic,indian railways,Lord Ram,Sri Ramayana Express,train, ramayan movie, ramayan series, ramayan epic

Re-live the Ramayana! Indian Railways to launch special train, Sri Ramayana Express

In what could be perceived as an attempt to bring people a little closer to their ancient times, the Indian Railways has recently announced a launch of a new train,....

World Chocolate Day, international chocolate day, Best chocolate Gifs, drooling chocolate gifs, Chocolate Gifs

World Chocolate Day: 5 best chocolate GIFs that will make you drool!

World Chocolate is annually celebrated on Saturday, July 7, the day is sometimes referred to as International Chocolate Day. Milk, white, dark, the choices of chocolates are overwhelming. But as....

single malt whisky clubs, whisky clubs, Single Malt Amateur Club, SMAC

Why single malt whisky clubs are on the rise in India

These small groups gather over weekends and engage in sharing experiences and information, and indulging in tasting exquisite single malts. Welcome to these new age single malt whisky clubs that....

Celebrity chef anthony bourdain, TV host, CNN, travel and food, CNN host

Celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain, dead in apparent suicide at 61

The host of food-and-travel-focused show Parts Unknown died at 61 early Friday morning. Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found unresponsive in this hotel room in France by....

Delhi Metro, Metro smart card, Delhi, DTC, Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC and cluster service buses, July, Metro card, Common Mobility card, Latest news, Latest regional news, latest business, Delhi Governmnet, national news, london, Singapore

Delhi Metro's smart cards can be used in DTC and cluster service buses from July

A common mobility card provides an integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport. for which the Transport Department has been in process to enable use of Delhi Metro....

Eroticaland,sex theme park, theme park,brazil,Sao PoulaAmusement park,world news,latest news,offbeat news,latest news

Brazil to have world’s first sex-themed park soon

The world's first erotic, sex-themed part is about to open soon for the general public but only the adults. Situated in Brazil, the place will be called Eroticaland. The erotic....

Food, Cooking style, Food interview, Belgium, Belgian chef, chef vincent tibau, newsx

Belgium is a prime destination for food lovers reveals this Belgian chef

He came to Chennai, India, on a mission to introduce people from India to the exquisite cuisine from India and they couldn’t get enough. Chef Vincent Tibau literally cooked up....

Costa, Britain, latest world news, UK, United Kindom, UK news UK, latest news, Coffee news, Coffee, Costa Coffee,

By 2020 Britain's Costa Coffee will recycle 500 million coffee cups

Britain's Costa Coffee has given an assurance to recycle half a billion coffee cups by the end of the year 2020, according to reports by Reuters in London. The coffee....

Move over cafes, here are 5 must-try filter kaapi places in Chennai

As you walk into Sangeetha in R A Puram in Chennai, the aroma of coffee hits your senses and wakes you up with a jolt. While there are some busy....

5 sports you can check out this summer, Paragliding, places to do Paragliding, How much Paragliding costs, Trekking, how much Trekking cost, where to go for Trekking, Surfing, where to go for Surfing, How much Surfing costs, Snorkelling and Scuba Diving, Snorkelling and Scuba Diving prices, River Rafting, River Rafting places, River Rafting destination, travel stories, Latha Srinivasan, lifestyle news, Google news, India news

Want a summer adventure? Here are 5 sports to try in India!

So it's finally summer and time to chill out. If you not looking to travel abroad for a holiday, why not look at an adventurous holiday in India that will....

Iceland, Northern Lights, Scandinavia, Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis, Thingvellir or Threngsli, Icelandic cottage, Seljalandsfoss, Reykjanes, Nauthólsvík geothermal beach, Laugardalslaug, Landmannalaugar, Sólheimajökull Glacier, Jökulsárlón Glacier, Myrdalsjokull Glacier, Langjokull Glacier, Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach, Reykjavik, Golden Circle, vacation, trip to iceland, travel news

8 top reasons to visit Iceland

What comes to your mind when you think of Iceland? For most people, it's extremely cold weather but for the adventurous, it's the Northern Lights. Today, Iceland as a holiday....

solo traveler, woman travel, travelling alone, things to do when traveling alone, what to do when traveling alone, travel tips, travel tips for women

5 things every solo woman traveller MUST do

As a woman, you may not be comfortable travelling alone. But believe me, once you take your first solo vacation, you'll be yearning for more. Not only do you have....

New Zealand, must to things in New Zealand, New Zealand places, New Zealand tour,New Zealand tourism, Skydiving in Queenstown, Hobbiton, Rotorua and the pools , Swim with the dolphins at Akaroa,Bungee jumping at Auckland / Queenstown, Food and wine-tasting tour at Waiheke, latha srinivasan

Travel: 10 must-do things in New Zealand

Travel: 10 must-do things in New Zealand Going to the land of the Kiwis is pretty exciting for anyone but you must have a list of places to see and....

Europe, Europe tour, Europe tourism, Dubrovnik,Bruges,Carvoeiro, Bled,Camogli, latha srinivasan

Top 5 off-beat cities to visit in Europe this summer

As exams get over and schools and colleges shut down for the summer, the big question is where to head for a vacation. Many people are now exploring Europe during....

‘Bikini airline’ VietJet to start direct flights between India-Vietnam from mid-2018

The VietJet airlines which operate in Vietnam took the modern day air service game too far when they introduced the concept of having bikini-clad women on flights. The airline has....

Navratri 2018, Chaitra Navratri, what to eat during Navratri, food items to eat in Navratri, food news, Top 10 healthy foods for Navratri, navratri,vrat ka khaana,navratras,fast recipes,vrat recipes, navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2018: What to eat during 9-days of Navratri fast

As the Chaitra Navratri begins from March 18th, which will also be the beginning of Hindu New Year. On this auspicious occasion, 9 forms of Mother Durga are worshipped. Navratri....

Food festival, india news, Horn Ok Please, Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, India food festival, Delhi festival, food lovers, gear up, 3-day Horn Ok Please food festival, New Delhi, travel news, food news

Food lovers gear up for 3-day Horn Ok Please food festival in the national capital

Here comes a good news for food lovers. The three-day long exquisite food festival will start from March 9, Friday, at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi with delicious food items with....

coca cola japan, coca cola, coke, alcohol, japan, chu hi, shochu, Coca Cola,Coke,Coca Cola alcohol,Japan Coke, soft drinks india, japan news, coke in japan, new coca cola, alcohol in soft drinks, travel news, business news, breaking news

Coca-Cola set to launch its first ever alcoholic drink this year

After being the pet beverage for over billions of people across the globe, the soft drink giant, Coca-Cola is all set to launch is first ever alcoholic drink. Taking a....

electronic city,Heli Taxi,KIAL,Bengaluru,GST,ITC,bial thumby aviation, heli-taxi, girst ever heli-taxi, National news, Regional news, Bengaluru news, India news

India's first ever heli-taxi service starts in Bengaluru; passengers enjoy aerial views on maiden flight

Kochi-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited launched the first ever helicopter taxi service today on March 6. The helicopter taxi service will connect a number of locations to Kempegowda International Airport.....

The Big Cheese Festival, Big Cheese Festival, cheese festival, Hove Lawns, East Sussex, England, Lifestyle and Fashion News

Big Cheese Festival runs out of cheese; apologises to visitors

Cheese lover? We are sure you must be aware of the Big Cheese Festival which took place at Hove Lawns in East Sussex, UK. The biggest cheese market in England....

Meghalya visit, travel news, india news, regional news, lifestyle news, Dawki river, Meghalaya northeast visit, why to visit Meghalaya, 20 reasons to visit Meghalaya, where to visit in India, top 10 places to visit in India, where to visit in Meghalaya, what places to visit in Meghalya, 10 reason to pack your bag. Inidia's hidden gem

India's hidden gem: 10 reasons to pack your bags and visit Meghalaya

Meghalaya, which means abode of clouds is a very small hilly state, covered intensely with dense forest. The beautiful state is bounded to the north by Assam and by Bangladesh....

Mathura, vrindavan,sawai madhupur, kufri, karjat, Lonavla-khandala, coorg ooty, dharmashala, Sattsal, Rohtang pass, Leh manali, Hidimba devi temple, Agra, Jim Corbett national park, Ganga ghates, Sukhana lake and Kurukshetra

Holi 2018: 7 destinations you can explore this extended Holi weekend

With the festival of colours, Holi right around the corner, on this long festive weekend here are some amazing destinations that one can visit to create some unforgettable memories. These....

Maha Shivratri food, Maha Shivratri bhag food, bhaang foods, Maha Shivratri wishes 2018, Maha Shivratri 2018, maha shivratri 2018 date, maha shivratri 2018 pooja time, maha shivratri pooja Vidhi, maha shivratri Vrat Vidhi, Shivratri 2018, shivratri Mantra, Lord Shiva, maha shivratri 2018 date and day, when is shivratri, maha shivratri kab hai, maha shivratri 2018 date in india, Happy Maha Shivratri messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: Best WhatsApp, SMS, Maha Shivratri wishes and greetings, Facebook posts to wish everyone, Happy Maha Shivratri messages and wishes

Enjoy Maha Shivratri 2018 with these bhang recipes!

Today on February 13, the nation celebrates one of the biggest Hindu festival — Maha Shivaratri. The devotees of Lord Shiva indulge in the festivities of Maha Shivratri that that....

Modi, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed, Modi, fussy eater, UAE, Modi in UAE, PM in UAE, wowrld news, food news

PM in UAE: Modi not a fussy eater, cooking for him a pleasure; says chef Sanjeev Kapoor

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is open to experimenting with food and is not a fussy eater, said popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor who was in the UAE to cook for....

scotland, skiing industry scotland, scottish skiing industry, europe, international report on skiing, warm winters in europe, climate coalation report, WWF-UK, RSPB, oxfam, snow in europe, world news, skiing in europe

Warm winter may thaw skiing industry in Scotland, Europe: Report

The Scottish skiing industry could collapse within as little as 50 years as winters become too mild for regular snowfall, a new international report warns. Continuous decreases in snow cover....

Howrah bridge, Kolkata, Incredible India, steel gateway, West Bengal, Rabindra Setu, Rabindranath Tagore

Howrah Bridge, the gateway to Kolkata turns 75! Here are some interesting facts of the iconic structure

The British-era Howrah Bridge, that serves as a crucial gateway to the city that ferries one lakh-plus vehicles and over 1.5 lakh pedestrians daily, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It....

Bengaluru, Karnataka government, incessant rains, Karnataka, Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah, health officials, hospital built on lake

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj, Tamil movie, Pizza, Meyaadha Maan, Jigarthanda, National Award, Bobby Simha, Vijay, Mersal, 5-year journey in Kollywood, Kollywood, Mercury, Rathan Kumar, Vaibhav Reddy, Vivek Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Induja

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

