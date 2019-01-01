NewsX on Friday organised its first ever food conclave, to celebrate the taste of India, in New Delhi. The event witnessed chefs and food lovers from different parts of the....
An Indian coffee shop chain - SardarBuksh - on Friday finally accepted defeat in a legal lawsuit filed against it by American coffeehouse giant Starbucks and decided to change its....
Kerala suffered the wrath of nature in the past couple of months with unrelenting rain flooding majority land of the state but the testing times are over and God's own....
Uber is one of the biggest taxi service giants in the world. They may be known as a taxi service giant, but when it comes to addressing legal problems and....
In what could be perceived as an attempt to bring people a little closer to their ancient times, the Indian Railways has recently announced a launch of a new train,....
World Chocolate is annually celebrated on Saturday, July 7, the day is sometimes referred to as International Chocolate Day. Milk, white, dark, the choices of chocolates are overwhelming. But as....
These small groups gather over weekends and engage in sharing experiences and information, and indulging in tasting exquisite single malts. Welcome to these new age single malt whisky clubs that....
The host of food-and-travel-focused show Parts Unknown died at 61 early Friday morning. Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found unresponsive in this hotel room in France by....
A common mobility card provides an integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport. for which the Transport Department has been in process to enable use of Delhi Metro....
The world's first erotic, sex-themed part is about to open soon for the general public but only the adults. Situated in Brazil, the place will be called Eroticaland. The erotic....
He came to Chennai, India, on a mission to introduce people from India to the exquisite cuisine from India and they couldn’t get enough. Chef Vincent Tibau literally cooked up....
Britain's Costa Coffee has given an assurance to recycle half a billion coffee cups by the end of the year 2020, according to reports by Reuters in London. The coffee....
As you walk into Sangeetha in R A Puram in Chennai, the aroma of coffee hits your senses and wakes you up with a jolt. While there are some busy....
So it's finally summer and time to chill out. If you not looking to travel abroad for a holiday, why not look at an adventurous holiday in India that will....
What comes to your mind when you think of Iceland? For most people, it's extremely cold weather but for the adventurous, it's the Northern Lights. Today, Iceland as a holiday....
As a woman, you may not be comfortable travelling alone. But believe me, once you take your first solo vacation, you'll be yearning for more. Not only do you have....
Travel: 10 must-do things in New Zealand Going to the land of the Kiwis is pretty exciting for anyone but you must have a list of places to see and....
As exams get over and schools and colleges shut down for the summer, the big question is where to head for a vacation. Many people are now exploring Europe during....
The VietJet airlines which operate in Vietnam took the modern day air service game too far when they introduced the concept of having bikini-clad women on flights. The airline has....
As the Chaitra Navratri begins from March 18th, which will also be the beginning of Hindu New Year. On this auspicious occasion, 9 forms of Mother Durga are worshipped. Navratri....
Here comes a good news for food lovers. The three-day long exquisite food festival will start from March 9, Friday, at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi with delicious food items with....
After being the pet beverage for over billions of people across the globe, the soft drink giant, Coca-Cola is all set to launch is first ever alcoholic drink. Taking a....
Kochi-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited launched the first ever helicopter taxi service today on March 6. The helicopter taxi service will connect a number of locations to Kempegowda International Airport.....
Cheese lover? We are sure you must be aware of the Big Cheese Festival which took place at Hove Lawns in East Sussex, UK. The biggest cheese market in England....
Meghalaya, which means abode of clouds is a very small hilly state, covered intensely with dense forest. The beautiful state is bounded to the north by Assam and by Bangladesh....
With the festival of colours, Holi right around the corner, on this long festive weekend here are some amazing destinations that one can visit to create some unforgettable memories. These....
Today on February 13, the nation celebrates one of the biggest Hindu festival — Maha Shivaratri. The devotees of Lord Shiva indulge in the festivities of Maha Shivratri that that....
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is open to experimenting with food and is not a fussy eater, said popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor who was in the UAE to cook for....
The Scottish skiing industry could collapse within as little as 50 years as winters become too mild for regular snowfall, a new international report warns. Continuous decreases in snow cover....
The British-era Howrah Bridge, that serves as a crucial gateway to the city that ferries one lakh-plus vehicles and over 1.5 lakh pedestrians daily, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It....
NEWSX
CATEGORIES
STAY CONNECTED
OTHER SERVICES
OUR CHANNELS