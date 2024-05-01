Want Affordable Accommodation for Travelers? Here's What You Need To Know About Backpacker Hostels

As travelers, everywhere we travel to or go, we look for budget friendly spaces to stay. Comfortable places where we can find like minded people who can potentially be friends and places where we can also get a better understanding of the place we travel to.

The concept of a hostel has evolved through time, and now hostels welcome visitors of all ages, offering inexpensive but pleasant lodging and a distinct ambiance not available in typical hotels or vacation accommodations. While the term “backpacker” refers to someone who travels with a backpack.

Backpacking hostels have been a highlight for most travellers for the past few years and there’s not just one reason why backpacking hostels are a better accommodation for travellers than the other. Backpacking hostels offer different things to different people according to their needs and requirements. Another reason for hostels’ growing appeal among tourists, particularly backpackers, is the flexibility and convenience they provide.

For one person that’s on a really tight budget, the price may be the main draw. For another that doesn’t care too much about their budget but is travelling solo, then they might be more interested in the social aspect of the hostel. It’s really down to each individual, but let’s have a further look at all the reasons why hostels are so popular.

What is a backpacker hostel?

A backpacker’s hostel offers travellers accommodation for a modest rate, frequently in a dormitory arrangement. They are far less expensive than hotels, motels, or other forms of vacation lodgings, and they may be found in a variety of locations across the world.Backpackers on a budget will frequently find them to be the greatest option for conserving money and being safe. A backpackers’ hostel will typically provide guests with a variety of lodging options, the most popular of which is a dorm-style room with six or eight bunk beds. A person will only hire a bunk. Young people, particularly students, are among the most typical visitors to hostels, however older tourists may also stay there. However, In a backpacker hostel, communal areas such as bathrooms and kitchens, as well as a café, are shared by all of the passengers.

Some of the more costly hostels might even have private rooms available, which are ideal for couples travelling together. However, many couples will be happy sleeping in bunk beds for the night; it also allows hostels to optimise space and fit as many people as possible, therefore bunk bed style rooms are the most prevalent. Even though private rooms may be rented, a backpackers’ hostel will almost usually require visitors to use a public toilet, as private facilities are scarce.

And this is the most fundamental distinction between hotels and backpackers’ hostels, since hotels provide private rooms with private toilets as well as other amenities such as a restaurant and room service. Hostels are, in most situations, far less expensive than individual hotel rooms. They’re also socially active places with frequent events where you may meet and make new friends.

Various sorts of hostels may be more suited to different types of tourists. It may be a good idea to search for a backpackers’ hostel without one if you want a calmer experience. Most hostels accept both reservations and walk-ins.

A backpackers’ hostel may even provide additional services to visitors, either for free or for a cost. These can include secure, lockable luggage storage, for example, if someone desires to travel without bringing anything with them. The majority of hostels will also include Wi-Fi or at the very least a computer with Internet connection. A hostel’s employees will frequently be pleased to provide recommendations for sightseeing or other pleasant things to do in the neighbourhood.

How long can you stay at a backpackers hostel?

You may stay in a hostel for as long as you like, but remember why you came to this magnificent plane in the first place: to explore! Allowing oneself to become too comfortable by watching Netflix in bed every night and going to the same places is a bad idea.

Because the premise of hosteling is that people move around a nation and don’t remain in the same spot all the time, some hostels may have maximum stay limitations and won’t let you stay for more than a couple of weeks. Many others, on the other hand, will not object if you remain longer: after all, you are still their customer! Because some hostels do not accept residents or locals, you will be needed to provide identification or an international passport to establish that you are an international tourist.

How much does it cost to stay in a backpackers hostel?

Because the cost of everything changes as you travel, this is a challenging number to compute. Some nations are inexpensive to visit, while others are not. A reasonable thumb rule is that a night in a nice hostel dorm room will cost half of what a night in a decent hotel room would cost. Some hostels are unquestionably less costly, while others are unquestionably more expensive, but it is generally true that living in hostels allows you to decrease your lodging expenditures in half. This is without a doubt the most compelling reason to stay in a hostel!

In Western Europe or Australia during peak season, a bed in a dorm may cost up to $50, while a nice private room can cost up to $80. However, in Southeast Asia, you may get a dorm bed for as low as 50 cents per night and a private room for as little as $3. Eastern Europe and South America are in the centre of the price range, with dorms costing $10 and individual rooms costing $30. On average, a dorm room will cost between $10 and $30 per night, while a private room would cost nearly twice as much.

While if i’m to be specific, In India, the average cost of a hostel stay ranges from INR 450 to INR 850 per person. These fees may also vary depending on factors such as location, time, season, and the facilities available at the hostel.

What are the different types of backpacker hostels?

You might be surprised to hear that there are several types of backpacker hostels, each with its own personality and set of requirements. and, obviously, this is a large subject that, in all honesty, needs its own blog. However, now that I’ve brought it up, I suppose I should elaborate on some of the important ones. Hostels of various varieties each have their own particular moods and goals that appeal to different types of travellers.

Party hostels:

A party hostel is similar to any other hostel in that it offers dorm rooms, is inexpensive, and caters to a younger demographic of travellers. Party hostels, on the other hand, cater to travellers who want to experience a city’s nightlife as well as its cultural and historical monuments.

It is where the true madness takes place; newcomers are sometimes greeted with a drink and urged to party. Parties are constant, may get outrageously chaotic – and anything can happen. In general, party hostels target younger, first-time visitors, but don’t be shocked if you meet older, more experienced tourists who like partying there as well.

Chill hostels:

Chill hostels are significantly more laid-back and cater to travellers looking for a good homey ambiance as well as a comfortable and quiet place to sleep. These are more ‘living hostels’ aimed towards long-term travellers. They’re generally tastefully furnished, with extremely cosy sensations, and will request that everyone turn off the lights and stay quiet after a certain hour. They also, coincidentally, attract more smokers than party hostels.

Nature hostels:

Some hostels have a more retreat-like atmosphere. These sorts of hostels are frequently situated in the middle of nowhere, allowing you to disconnect for a while and reconnect with Mother Earth. These are fairly widespread in warmer areas across the world. Many of these eco hostels were built using sustainable materials, and others care for the environment by implementing green activities such as composting, water conservation, installing energy-saving equipment, and providing organic vegetables in their meals.

Are hostels safe? Is Staying in a hostel safer than hotels?

You may have heard that hostels are where machete-wielding maniacs slaughter young travellers or sell them into slavery by East European mafia syndicates. However, the reality of hostel living is significantly less exciting. The reality is that hostels are incredibly secure places to stay.

Hostels are without a doubt one of the safest ways to travel. Most hostels include lockers where you may store your belongings, and many have late-night security as well. Hostels are safer because of their communal nature: they tend to have positive feelings. It’s quite simple to make new acquaintances and travel companions when living in hostels, and because of their social character, you’re always surrounded by other people. The more people there are, the more individuals will be aware of their surroundings, and the less probable unpleasant things will occur.

Furthermore, because of their nature, hostels are by far the most convenient method to meet other wonderful travellers! It’s hardly even a contest. Hostels should be your first, second, third, and fourth choice if you want to meet other people while travelling, even in the nicest destinations to travel alone.