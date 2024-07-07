A Bihari Man Hailing From Muzaffarnagar Wins Britain Elections From Wales

With roots in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan was victorious in the UK general elections while running as a Labour candidate from Wales.

According to Jayant Kumar, Kanishka’s uncle and the director of SKJ Law College, his nephew has brought pride to the entire nation, not only Muzaffarpur.

“Kanishka is my younger brother’s son,” stated Jayant. He took time off from work to attend the polls. Politics has always piqued his interest.

About Kanishka

Muzaffarpur is where 33-year-old Kanishka was born. Here, he completed his third year of school. He had previously worked in government. Following the election declaration, he quit his work and entered politics. Kanishka also traveled to India about two months ago with his family in order to attend a religious event.

In the meantime, upon Kanishka’s election as MP, festivities got underway at his Muzaffarnagar home in Sandho Apartment in Damuchak.

“Our friends and family are congratulating us over the phone and via messages. “Kanishka is an Indian first and a proud Bihari,” Jayant Kumar, Narayan’s uncle, stated.

Kanishk’s grandfather, Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi, came to Muzaffarpur many years ago from Saundho in the Vaishali district.

Krishna Kumar founded SKJ Law College and served as head of the Muzaffarpur District Board.

After graduating from SKJ Law College, Kanishka’s mother Chetna Sinha and father Santosh Kumar moved to Delhi.

Kanishka briefly studied in APJ School in Delhi’s Saket. When he was 12 years old, Kanishka moved to Britain with his parents. He did his higher studies from the famous Eton Oxford, the same college where India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from.

