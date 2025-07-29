LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > World > “Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged Gaza's hunger crisis, pledging increased food aid and new food centers, despite earlier downplaying the issue. His shift follows pressure from European leaders. Aid access remains restricted amid worsening famine and rising child starvation.

Donald Trump said the kids in Gaza looked starved in pictures
Donald Trump said the kids in Gaza looked starved in pictures

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 29, 2025 21:04:40 IST

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger crisis in Gaza after months of largely deflecting questions on the issue, stating that the United States would increase food aid to the war-hit enclave, The New York Times reported.

During a 75-minute press session with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, Trump pledged to “set up food centers” in Gaza, although he offered no specifics on how aid would reach the enclave that has faced more than 20 months of Israeli bombardment and aid restrictions.

“We’re giving money and things,” Trump said, adding, “I want to make sure they get the food, every ounce of food.”

According to The New York Times, Trump’s shift in tone came after meetings with several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Starmer, who reportedly spoke of a “sense of revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza.

“That’s real starvation stuff; I see it, and you can’t fake that,” Trump said. “We have to get the kids fed.”

At least 56 Palestinians died from starvation this month alone, nearly half of the total deaths from hunger since the war began 22 months ago, the Gaza Health Ministry stated on Saturday. International agencies and medical experts have repeatedly warned that a famine is sweeping through the region due to Israel’s tight restrictions on food and medicine.

Earlier, Trump had drawn criticism for downplaying the humanitarian catastrophe, reportedly complaining that the United States had not received gratitude for the aid already provided.

“Nobody said, ‘Gee, thank you very much,'” Trump remarked on Sunday. “And it would be nice to have at least a thank you.”

During a meeting with von der Leyen, he called the crisis “not a U.S. problem, it’s an international problem,” while reiterating frustrations over a lack of recognition for America’s contributions. The New York Times noted that his administration recently approved $30 million in funding for an Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza run mostly by American contractors.

However, Trump’s remarks on Monday marked a notable departure from his recent stance, as he criticized the existing distribution mechanisms and called for more accessible aid delivery.

“We’re going to set up food centers where people can walk in and no boundaries. We’re not going to have fences,” he said. “They see the food. It’s all there, but nobody’s at it because they have fences set up that nobody can even get it. It’s crazy what’s going on over there.”

He added that Britain would support the United States in the new aid push.

Trump also appeared to distance himself from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent claims that there was no starvation in Gaza.

“I don’t particularly agree with that, Trump said, adding, “The children look very hungry.”

Despite Trump’s assertion that “no other nation gave money,” The New York Times reported that the European Union had spent approximately $605 million on Gaza aid since 2023, according to the European Commission.

The hunger crisis in Gaza has become one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in recent memory, with over two million Palestinians living amid widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies. Trump’s remarks have raised questions about whether his “America First” foreign policy can adapt to a crisis that demands multilateral humanitarian leadership, the New York Times noted.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference

Tags: donald trumpgazastarvation

RELATED News

Gaza Crisis: Over 60,000 Palestinians Killed Amid Worsening Starvation and Malnutrition
Heatwave and Storms in United States: 170 Million Americans Brace for Extreme Weather
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
Polio Surge: WHO Flags Inaction Amid Rise in Cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan
Top Israeli Ministers Condemn Netherlands’ Decision to Ban Their Entry

LATEST NEWS

Reliance, ONGC, And BP Join Forces For Offshore Oil Exploration In Saurashtra Basin
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
PM Narendra Modi Speaks For 103 Minutes In Lok Sabha: Key Takeaways From The Speech
LG Electronics Eyes AI Chip Boom with HBM Equipment Move: Is A Semiconductor Comeback On The Horizon?
When And Where Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral? Date, Time, And How To Livestream The Final Journey Of Black Sabbath Star
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced
Kaytex Fabrics IPO Opens Today: Can This SME Textile Player Weave Multibagger Returns?
KKR And Chandrakant Pandit Go Separate Ways After 4 Years, Franchise Thanks Him For 2024 Win
IIT Kanpur director raises alarm over AI-driven cheating
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?