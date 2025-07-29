Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the ongoing destruction in Gaza as “a cascade of catastrophes” and said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached “a breaking point,” according to a UN News report.

He urged world leaders to act before it is too late. Speaking at a high-level UN conference in New York, Guterres said the decades-old conflict is no longer just a crisis but a collapse of peace efforts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls For Concrete Steps To Resolve Gaza Issue

“The peace process has been characterised by talk but no tangible results for too long,” the UN news report quoted Guterres as saying at the International Conference on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

“For decades, Middle East diplomacy has been far more process than peace. Words, speeches, and declarations may not have much meaning to those on the ground. They have seen it before. They have heard it before. Meanwhile, destruction and annexation bulldoze ahead,” he added.

He called for an end to the occupation and renewed support for a two-state solution, which he said remains the only path to lasting peace.

“What is the alternative? A one-state reality where Palestinians are denied equal rights and forced to live under perpetual occupation and inequality? A one-state reality where Palestinians are expelled from their land? That is not peace. That is not justice. And that is not acceptable,” he said.

Antonio Guterres Reaffirms Support For Two States: Israel and Palestine

Further, as per the UN News report, Guterres reaffirmed his support for two independent and democratic states–Israel and Palestine–living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as their shared capital. But he warned that this goal was slipping further out of reach.

“The truth is we are at a breaking point,” he said. “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has endured for generations, defying hopes, defying diplomacy, defying countless resolutions, and defying international law.”

While condemning the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Guterres also criticised Israel’s military response.

“Gaza has descended into a cascade of catastrophes. Tens of thousands dead. Virtually the entire population has been displaced many times over. The shadow of starvation looming over everyone,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Calls For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access to Gaza. “These are not preconditions for peace. They are the foundation of it.”

Guterres urged the international community to act urgently and decisively.

“This conflict cannot be managed. It must be resolved. We cannot wait for perfect conditions. We must create them,” he said, adding, “We must act before it is too late.”

The three-day conference, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, was held under a UN General Assembly mandate. It brought together global leaders, diplomats, and peace advocates to discuss how to restart peace talks, rebuild trust, and respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Guterres ended his speech by calling on leaders to treat peace as a shared responsibility.

“Not as a dream, but as a reality for Palestinians, for Israelis, for the people of the Middle East, and for the world,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

