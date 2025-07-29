Trump Urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to Ensure Food Reaches Gaza As Concerns Rise Over Hunger

President Donald Trump on Monday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make sure the food aid actually reaches starving civilians in Gaza, according to a report published by The Associated Press. “I want him to make sure they (Gazans) get the food,” Trump said while interacting with reporters in Scotland as he reiterated his plea for clarity and action as images of visibly malnourished children in Gaza have sparked global alarm.

In a seeming deviation of his earlier stance on the stalled peace process, the US President, while reacting to Israeli PM Netanyahu’s denials of starvation in Gaza, reportedly said, “Based on television, I would say, not particularly.”

US Plans Food Centers

Over the weekend, Israel began limited pauses in fighting as it announced airdrop of aid into three populated zones for ten hours daily. Trump, for his part, said the US would set up food centers in Gaza, though he offered no further details. “We have to help on a humanitarian basis before we do anything. We have to get the kids fed,” he said, according to the US-based news agency.

Mounting International Pressure

Trump’s comments came against the backdrop of growing international appeals to allow the flow of humanitarian aid through the war-torn territory. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made a direct appeal, reportedly saying, “Please, make every effort to stop this war and deliver the aid… I believe that it’s time to end this war.”

Trump further suggested that the Hamas may have intercepted aid and stressed that Israel carries “a lot of responsibility” for the crisis, even as Israel seeks to rescue the hostages still being held by the Palestinian militant group.

UK Leader Joins Call for Action

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, visiting the US President at Turnberry, described the situation as “a desperate situation” and said people in the UK were “revolted” by what they were seeing. Starmer has backed a two-state solution and the recognition of Palestinian statehood, even as Trump appears noncommittal. “I am not going to take a position,” the US President had said on an earlier occasion.

Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas broke down last week, with Trump stating, “Hamas was likely ‘going to be hunted down’… you’re going to have to finish the job.”

Meanwhile, images of malnourished civilians, especially children, circulating on social media alongside reports of famine-related deaths in Gaza have drawn sharp criticism amid calls to ramp up urgent aid delivery.

