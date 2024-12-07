Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Elon Musk Set To Arrive In Paris For Notre Dame Reopening Ceremony: Report

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a supporter of Donald Trump, will visit Paris on Saturday. He is expected to land at Le Bourget airport at 3:20 pm (1420 GMT).

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and one of the most vocal advocates of Donald Trump, is set to visit Paris this Saturday for an important event. Musk, according to an airport source, is scheduled to land at Le Bourget airport north of Paris at about 1420 GMT on Saturday 3:20 pm. The airport, a haven for private jets, usually witnesses the arrival of several high-profile personalities.

An Important Event

International figures, among them Musk, have flocked to the ceremony, marking the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. While the source requested anonymity amid public communication restrictions, the billionaire’s expected presence underscores the tremendous interest in the historic event.

donald trump Elon Musk Le Bourget airport

