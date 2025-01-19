Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
‘Far From Destroyed:’ Hamas Sends Message As First Hostages Get Released

Israel’s longest war has failed to eliminate its main enemy, Hamas, which despite suffering severe losses, frames the ceasefire agreement as a success.

After 15 months of intense fighting, the war between Israel and Hamas reached a significant turning point with a ceasefire agreement brokered in recent days. While Israel inflicted heavy losses on Hamas and its military capabilities, the Palestinian group has managed to survive, and it is now framing the outcome as a victory. The agreement, which includes a phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, marks the beginning of a 42-day ceasefire and the entry of aid into Gaza. It also opens the door to future negotiations, including the possibility of a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas Celebrates as Ceasefire Takes Effect

When the ceasefire officially began on Sunday, masked Hamas gunmen celebrated in the streets of Gaza, signaling that the group’s armed wing, despite suffering devastating blows, was still active. Members of Hamas’ elite unit, the Al Qassam Brigades, donned full military uniforms in a public display of strength. The celebration at Al Saraya Square in Gaza City was a reminder that Hamas, despite Israel’s efforts to destroy them, continues to be a powerful force in the region.

Hamas’ Hostage Strategy and War Goals

The October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, which took 250 hostages, was part of the group’s broader strategy. One of their key goals was to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. In response, Israel launched intense airstrikes on Gaza, but Hamas vowed not to return the hostages until Israel withdrew its forces from the enclave and allowed the rebuilding of Gaza.

After months of intense conflict, the two sides reached a deal in which hostages would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, and a ceasefire would be implemented. Hamas celebrated this agreement as a significant achievement for the Palestinian cause. “The resistance has achieved what the Palestinian people want,” said Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas political member, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

A Divided Israel Responds to the Agreement

The ceasefire deal has divided opinion in Israel. Some hard-right ministers and lawmakers, as well as a small number of hostage families, view the agreement as a defeat for Israel. Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right minister, resigned from the government, calling the ceasefire a “surrender.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also expressed dismay, calling the deal “catastrophic.” Ben Gvir added, “When you see the celebrations in Gaza, the dancing in villages in Judea and Samaria, you understand which side surrendered in this deal.”

However, the majority of Israelis, including many hostage families, have welcomed the agreement. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, along with the political opposition, has shown support for the deal, despite concerns about the outcome. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the deal still aligned with Israel’s war objectives and that the U.S. had provided guarantees to resume fighting if Hamas sabotaged the agreement.

The Struggle for Hamas’ Survival

While Israel’s airstrikes and military operations have decimated Hamas’ leadership and military infrastructure, the group has managed to replenish its ranks. Despite the losses, Hamas continues to present itself as the strongest armed resistance against Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost, contributing to an ongoing insurgency and perpetual war.

Tahani Mustafa, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, explained that the suffering caused by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has created a fertile ground for Hamas to recruit new members. “When there’s occupation and violence, you can find relevance there,” she said, adding that groups like Hamas offer Palestinians a way to resist.

The Future of Gaza and Hamas

As the ceasefire holds, the future governance of Gaza remains uncertain. While Israel’s main war objective was the complete destruction of Hamas, the group seems determined to continue its existence and role in rebuilding Gaza. Hamas leader Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera that after the war, the resistance will play a key role in reconstructing the devastated enclave. “The whole population, and the resistance as part of it, will begin rebuilding what the occupation has destroyed,” Hamdan said.

While Hamas may claim victory, it has failed to achieve one of its key goals—forcing Israel to lift its crippling siege on Gaza. The ongoing conflict has devastated the region, leaving Gaza in ruins and resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians. However, despite these immense losses, Hamas has managed to survive, and for Israel, the continued existence of Hamas is seen as a failure.

“The survival of Hamas is a defeat for Israel,” said Tahani Mustafa, highlighting the group’s ability to endure despite the heavy toll it has faced throughout the war.

